Timaru student teacher's Great Kiwi Bake Off dream ends

The Great Kiwi Bake Off contestant Timaru trainee teacher Gabriel Weibl was eliminated from the reality series on Thursday’s episode. (File photo)

A Punakaiki Rocks-inspired cake was the downfall of Timaru reality TV contestant Gabriel Weibl​ after his creation failed to impress the judges.

The trainee primary school teacher was disappointed he did not have time to give the judges of The Great Kiwi Bake Off more of a taste of his Hungarian and Slovakian backgrounds, during the episode which aired on Thursday.

Weibl is descended from Hungarian parents and grew up in Slovakia.

“I was eliminated on my birthday [when it was filmed] so it was also a good time to come home to celebrate. I challenged the judges to send me a birthday cake, but that was edited out,” he said.

It was his third, and as it turned out final episode, and the challenge was to make an edible Kiwi landmark with a brownie.

Weibl’s West Coast pancake rocks creation did not satisfy judges Dean Brettschneider​ and Sue Fleischl’s.

“Maybe I should have taken more time fine-tuning the idea. It was the decoration they [the judges] were interested in. I was not up to the game,” Weibl said.

He said his flavourings, with a yeasty dough, were probably not what the judges were used to, and they did not necessarily like them.

“I would have liked to have stayed for two more episodes. I wanted to do a bread challenge.”

Ten amateur bakers compete against one another in The Great Kiwi Bake Off, co-hosted by Hayley Sproull and Madeleine Sami. Each week the contestant with the lowest marks is eliminated.

TVNZ/Supplied Timaru student teacher and The Great Kiwi Bake Off contestant Gabriel Weibl enjoyed the three episodes he appeared in. (File photo)

With three more assignments left to complete his teacher training study, Weibl said leaving the programme had actually turned out to be convenient – if he had not finished his essays within the next week he would have had to complete another six months of study.

He said he enjoyed the challenge of the series and is pleased he competed.

Being off the programme has not stopped the student from baking, and recently he made a two-metre traditional Hungarian vanilla and chocolate cake for the school he had been doing a placement at.

While Weibl was a spokesperson on national television for LGBTQ-plus rights in his native Slovakia, he said he had not been asked to speak about the subject in New Zealand but would be happy to, if his voice was needed.

The Great Kiwi Bake Off screens on Thursday nights on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm and on TVNZ OnDemand afterwards.