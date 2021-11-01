South Canterbury surpasses 39,000 fully vaccinated

Timaru's walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at Woollcombe St is continuing to operate from 9am-4.30pm weekdays with no appointment necessary.

The number of fully vaccinated people in South Canterbury has passed the 39,000 mark.

Latest figures show 39,217 people (74.58 per cent) of the South Canterbury District Health Board's 52,584 eligible for the Covid vaccination, have received two doses.

To reach the Government’s target of 90 per cent fully vaccinated, a further 8109 doses need to be delivered across the DHB catchment area.

First doses have been administered to 86.6 per cent of those eligible (45,539) with 1786 needed to reach the 90 per cent milestone, according to Ministry of Health data as at 11.59pm on Sunday.

Māori vaccination levels in South Canterbury sit at 53 per cent (1831) fully vaccinated and 72 per cent (2462) having had a first dose.

Pasifika have a 71 per cent (591) fully vaccinated rate, and 95 per cent (792) have had first doses.

When compared to the rest of the country’s district health boards, South Canterbury has the seventh-highest vaccine rate, behind Auckland (84.52 per cent), Waitemata (80.51 per cent), Capital and Coast (80.17 per cent), Southern (77.42 per cent), Counties Manukau (77.21 per cent) and Nelson-Marlborough (76.07 per cent).

The SCDHB is the best of health board with eligible populations of less than 60,000, ranked ahead of Wairarapa (72.53 per cent), Whanganui (67.92 per cent), West Coast (67.38 per cent) and Tairawhiti (63.45 per cent).

SCDHB vaccine senior responsible officer Ruth Kibble said a vaccination drive at Mitre 10 on Saturday was successful, with 195 vaccinations including 112 first doses.

“Keep up the great work South Canterbury,” she said.

The SCDHB has also confirmed a Rural Super Weekend with walk-in clinics available in the Mackenzie and Waimate Districts this weekend:

November 5:

Tekapo, Godley Hotel, Lake Tekapo, 11am-2pm. No appointment needed.

Glenavy Drive Through Clinic, Glenavy School, 19 Ruane St, Glenavy, 11am-2pm. No appointment needed. Free sausage sizzle.

November 6:

Mackenzie HealthCare Twizel, 3a Benmore Pl, Twizel, 9am-3.30pm. No appointment needed.

Twizel Medical Centre, 15 Mackenzie Dr, Twizel, 9am-1pm. No appointment needed.

Oak House Medical Centre, 161 Queen St, Waimate, 1pm-4pm. No appointment needed.

Waimate Rugby Club, Wall St, Waimate, 9am-3pm. No appointment needed.

November 7:

Waihao Forks Vaccination Clinic, Waihao Forks Hotel, Stoney Creek Rd, Waimate, 12 noon-2pm. No appointment needed. Free sausage sizzle.

No appointments are needed for a Covid-19 first or second vaccination at the following sites:

Vaccination Clinic,18 Woollcombe St, Timaru, Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm.

Ashbury Pharmacy, Timaru, Monday to Friday 11am-5pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11am-5pm.

Roberts Pharmacy, Timaru, Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm.

Waimate Medical Centre, Monday to Friday 9am-5pm; Saturday drive through 10am-12 noon.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Timaru Wilson St testing clinic is operating until Friday.

Anyone with cold or flu symptoms or anyone who has been to a location of interest should get tested for Covid, South Canterbury District Health Board interim chief executive Jason Power said.

A drive through testing clinic is open at the Baptist Church on Wilson St, in Timaru, from 10am-6pm. No appointment is required for tests at Wilson St.