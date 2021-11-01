Christmas parades cancelled in Timaru, Temuka

Santa waves to the crowd during the Timaru Christmas Parade in 2020.

The organisers of the Timaru and Temuka Christmas parades have confirmed both events have been cancelled for 2021.

The Timaru Christmas Parade Trust confirmed the decision to cancel the annual event, which was to be held on December 5, had been made on Monday

“Timaru Santa Parade in the past years has tended to draw large crowds lining streets through Timaru,’’ a statement released by the Trust says.

‘’After much consideration and consultation, and due to the uncertainties with applying the Covid-19 restrictions and future Covid traffic light system to our community and keeping all people safe, the parade simply cannot proceed safely or legally.’’

The Trust wanted to highlight theTimaru Christmas Parade Lights initiative.

“There will be a list of Community Christmas Light Displays and a competition for those who have entered their details.’’

More information will be available from November 15 on the parade’s social media page and website.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Stafford St was packed with people all keen to watch the Timaru Christmas Parade in 2020.

Temuka Promotions secretary Lorna Double said upon hearing the news of Timaru’s cancellation, they were left with “no choice” but to cancel the Temuka Christmas Parade.

“It’s disappointing, but it’s just too risky in the current environment. Covid-19 is getting closer, which makes it very difficult for events like this to go ahead,” Double said.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said he was disappointed to hear the news of the two parade cancellations, but “completely understood” the decisions.

“There’s a lot riding on events like this, and with all the changes in rules and regulations around Covid-19, it is difficult for everyone to plan,” Bowen said.

“Given the current regulations, it’s probably easier for organisations involved to know now rather than a week before the event is scheduled.”