Two Timaru people in court on meth-related charges

Connor Jamie Huntley and Leteisha Ashleigh Dawkins have appeared in the Timaru District Court facing a series of charges. (File photo)

A Timaru man and woman entered no pleas to linked charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine when they appeared in the Timaru District Court on Monday.

Connor Jamie Huntley, 24, and Leteisha Ashleigh Dawkins, 27, appeared separately before Judge Joanna Maze.

The conspiring to sell charge was one of several Huntley, who was arrested over the weekend, faces covering firearms, drugs, threats and robbery.

Charges against Huntley include failure to assist with a police officer carrying out a search, possession of explosives (shotgun rounds), possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm, all of which occurred during an incident on Saturday, along drugs charges including offering to supply methamphetamine on two occasions and conspiring with Dawkins to sell methamphetamine, which occurred on October 5.

It is also charged that, on October 21, Huntley, with menacing intent, demanded $600 from a person with intent to steal and a charge of intent to steal, armed with an offensive weapon (a knife) and robbery, after taking $240 from the same person.

Huntley was remanded in custody without plea to appear again on November 23.

Dawkins, 27, was arrested on Sunday.

She faces two charges of possession of methamphetamine, two of offering to supply methamphetamine, one of conspiring with Huntley to sell methamphetamine on October 5, and one of offering to sell cannabis.

Dawkins was remanded on bail to enter a plea on November 23.

All the charges against Huntley and Dawkins relate to alleged offences that occurred in Timaru.