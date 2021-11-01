Spectators banned at Southern Canterbury A&P Show

Southern Canterbury Agriculture and Pastoral Show association manager Reto Oswald pictured with one of the scarecrows from the 2020 show.

The Southern Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral Show has received a record number of equestrian entries for its upcoming show, but no one will be there to watch them with spectators banned.

A decision to go ahead with the show, without spectators, was made at a committee meeting and event secretary Katrina Kelly said they hoped it would prove a good one.

“We decided to go ahead with the show because there is a lack of A&P shows currently. Some committee members hosted another horse show successfully, and we had their expertise,” Kelly said.

She said the committee had taken a “gamble” by deciding to go ahead with the show, and they were now hoping there would be no increase in alert levels before the weekend.

“Hopefully it pays off,” she said.

It's been a tough five years for show, which was cancelled for the first time in more than 100 years in 2016 after heavy rain turned the showgrounds into a bog. In 2018, persistent rain saw a turnout of about half the number organisers expected. Rain hampered the show again in 2019, with about a third of stallholders not attending and poor crowd turnout. Despite Covid-19, the show went ahead in 2020 and Kelly said they had a good turnout.

“The whole committee has come together to make the show happen, but its disappointing that there won’t be any public,” Kelly said.

She said they had received 350 entries for the equestrian section alone this year.

“It's the largest number of entries we’ve had so far.

“We’re well up from last year, and I think we got so many entries because most other shows are cancelled.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Emma Ottley pictured dropping off her Highland Bull in the Arts and Crafts section at the 2020 A&P show.

Kelly said cash prizes for the equestrian section had been reduced by up to 35 per cent, to avoid a major financial loss as spectator gate entries would have provided a major source of revenue for the committee.

“We still wanted to make a show and make sure there was no huge loss.

“No one has complained because they have something to do right now and in showing, they never do it for a prize.”

She said they hoped strong entries, including those of competitors from the recently cancelled Marlborough A&P Show, would counter the lack of entry fees.

“We won't take a hit, and we might just come out even.”

This year’s “very simplistic show” would also include dog trials, a wool section and children’s art competition, she said.

“We have a wool section as well in the pavilion, but it will be for exhibitors only. For the children’s art competition, judges will be going around to schools to judge each school’s entries.

“It’s a lot of work to get it sorted, and hopefully we don't go to level 3. Everyone will be in their own bubbles, and we’ve colour coded places for everyone on the ground for social distancing.”

The Southern Canterbury A&P Show will be held at the Waimate Showgrounds on November 6 and 7.