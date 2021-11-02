Police arrest nine after major drug operation in Timaru

Police have arrested nine people and seized drugs and firearms following a major three-day operation in Timaru.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said they had executed 10 search warrants across the town during Operation Manu and warned they would continue to target people who supply drugs and cause harm in the Timaru community.

“These people are causing significant harm in our communities, and it won’t be tolerated,’’ Gaskin said.

“We’ll continue to carry out operations that disrupt the sale and supply of illegal drugs in our community, and we will hold those responsible to account.”

Along with the nine arrests, four firearms were also seized and a quantity of methamphetamine and cannabis was recovered, Gaskin said.

One of those arrested has been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery last month.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery, demanding to steal, conspire to deal methamphetamine, two counts of sale and supply of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Gaskin said he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody until November 23.

Additionally, to this nine people face 51 charges on drug and firearm offences and have all appeared before the Timaru District Court over the past two days.

Seven of those nine, two women and five men, have been remanded in custody following their court appearances. Two people who were arrested on Tuesday are yet to appear in court.

Operation Manu comes just over three months since police carried out another major operation targeting South Canterbury’s methamphetamine issue. Thirteen people were arrested as a result of Operation Gipsy and more than $60,000 worth of methamphetamine recovered. At the time, Gaskin said the operation had successed in “breaking one little group” at the heart of the meth problem in the region.

Police executed 22 search warrants at multiple addresses from Temuka to Oamaru during Operation Gipsy. They also recovered more than $10,000 in cash, ammunition, a taser and cannabis plants and located a clandestine laboratory and three cannabis grow operations.

In total 62 charges were filed in relation to methamphetamine and firearms offences as a result.