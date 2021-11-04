Near-average temperatures and above-normal rainfall for South Canterbury

The moon over the alps and a frost and mist in the valleys below, as captured by George Empson in October.

Above-normal rainfall and near-average temperatures defined the month of October in South Canterbury.

National Institute of Weather and Atmospheric (Niwa) research forecaster Nava Fedaeff said towards the end of October there were thunderstorms in South Canterbury. These arecommon during spring and had led to the above-normal rainfall.

“Lingering colder air masses are moving ahead and surface temperatures are going up, which is common during spring,’’ Fedaeff said.

“These thunderstorms are very localised and happened over three days. For Canterbury as a whole, it was a fairly dry month.”

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the average for October was 11 degrees Celsius, close to the historical average of 10.3C.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature for October was 17.9C, compared with the historical maximum average for October of 16.1C.

“There were a few warmer and colder nights,” McInnes said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The lowest October temperature in New Zealand was minus 4.1C, observed at the Aoraki/Mt Cook airport on October 14. (File photo)

“There were a lot of high-pressure systems all over the country, broken by the occasional low-pressure systems, and there were sustained northeasterly winds over South Canterbury.

“The high-pressure systems were dominating more than normal this October.”

With 22.6 millimetres of rain recorded in Timaru compared with the 13-year historical average of 44.6mm, it was drier than average, McInnes said.

However, Twizel was wetter than average, with 57mm of rain in October, compared with the 29-year historical average for October of 50.4mm.

Oamaru experienced its second-highest mean minimum temperature for October since records began in 1967, with a mean minimum air temperature of 7.4C – up by 1.5C.

Meanwhile, October 31 was the windiest day for Timaru, with a wind gust speed of 65kmh.

The lowest October 2021 temperature in New Zealand was minus 4.1C, observed at the Aoraki/Mt Cook airport on October 14, while the highest temperature was 22.9C on October 25.

The windiest day for the region was on October 19, with a gust speed of 113 kmh.

George Empson George Empson captured this image of the stormy weather arriving at Lake Takapō/Tekapo on October 17, 2021.

Coastal Canterbury saw near-average temperatures in October, while the majority of New Zealand experienced the fifth-warmest October on record.

A monthly climate summary by Fedaeff said temperatures were above average (0.51C to 1.20C above average) to well above average (greater than 1.20C above average) for the majority of the country.

The exceptions were parts of Marlborough and coastal Canterbury, where temperatures were near average (plus or minus 0.50C of average).

“North and northeasterly wind flows over the coastal area in the east were more frequent,” Fedaeff said about coastal Canterbury’s near-average temperature.

“The air was coming from cooler areas. For South Canterbury, northwest winds bring in warm weather.

“There were several events of northwesterly winds and warm days, most at the end of the month, but there were more frequent northeasterly winds, which is typical for the month.’’