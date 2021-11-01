Police investigating Freedom Day protest in Timaru

Protesters along State Highway 1 for the Freedom Day march in Timaru on October 30, 2021.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a Freedom Day protest which attracted several hundred people in Timaru on Saturday.

“No arrests were made (on Saturday) ... however Police will continue to assess and investigate the information gathered and look to take enforcement action against individuals where appropriate,” Police media team member Abi said.

Protestors gathered at the Piazza at Caroline Bay before marching towards State Highway 1 where they lined both sides of the road before moving to Strathallan Corner in the CBD.

“It was disappointing that those in attendance were, in general, not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing requirements,” Abi said.

READ MORE:

* Police may prosecute over weekend rally at Nelson

* Timaru 'Freedom Day' protest march attracts several hundred

* Covid-19: Ardern calls anti-lockdown protest a slap in the face



“While Police respects the right to lawful protest, deliberate breaches of the Alert Level rules put everyone at risk.”

The event was advertised online under the umbrella of The Freedoms and Rights Coalition and was promoted as “a peaceful stand for those concerned with the state of our nation”.

Protest signs covered a wide-range of issues from the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, the economy, freedom of choice, the right to choose medical treatment, to Government mandates over vaccinations and supporting education and healthcare workers.