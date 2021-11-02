Iris viewing and purchasing continues at South Canterbury's Makikihi Garden

South Canterbury Iris Group secretary Lynda Crossen with some of the irises at the groups Makikihi Garden which is open to the public every Saturday afternoon until the end of November.

Business is blooming at a Makikihi garden with open days extended to keep up with growth.

The South Canterbury Iris Group will continue its Saturday public open days until the end of November as there are still many flowers to bloom and buy.

Group secretary Lynda​ Crossen​ said a decision was made to carry on the open days, at the group's iris garden behind the Makikihi Country Craft shop, which started in October.

“Depending on the flower they are usually at their best in October and November,’’ Crossen said.

She said the flowers ranged in size, and the smaller ones were slightly past the perfect stage while the intermediates were “really starting to crank”.

As for the tall irises, they had been replanted, so they may not be as prolific this year, Crossen said.

She thought the popularity of irises was not just because of their broad range of colour combinations and sizes but if enough varieties and species were grown there could be blooms all year.

Iris is named after the Greek translation for rainbow, and there are about 300 species.

The Makikihi Iris garden, at 17 Waimate Highway, Makikihi, is open from 1pm-4pm every Saturday in November.