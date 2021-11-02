South Canterbury Art Society awards opening recorded for posterity

South Canterbury Arts Society Award winner in the painting acrylic category Michael Armstrong looks at his work titled Failure of History, with artist Kat Boland.

The 2021 South Canterbury Art Society exhibition and awards opening was held without an audience for the first time in 76 years.

Society president Sue Connolly said instead the official exhibition opening and Alpine Energy Art Awards, held at Aigantighe Art Gallery on Thursday, was recorded because of Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions.

“It was different not having an opening but the Aigantighe taped the judging, or it would disappear into the ether. Now we have a permanent record, and it really is a great show, the diversity of work is amazing,” Connolly said.

The awards attracted 202 entries which was up a “wee bit’’ on previous years, Connolly said.

“We have beginners to professionals. Aigantighe weave them all together, it’s an amazing skill.”

She said the miniature section had become a popular category with each artist able to enter three pieces. There was also a number of bigger works.

Three guest artists’ works are also being exhibited – Fairlie painter Sue Tennent, Timaru flax weaver Vicky King, and Wire Oaks Tree Design, of Ashburton.

“I’m so proud of the exhibits. They’re superb,” Connolly said.

The South Canterbury Art Society was founded in 1895 with the aim to promote the study, practice and enjoyment of the fine arts.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Carmel Gregan-Ford, left, and Jo Gregan admire works by Vicky King in the South Canterbury Art Society Awards exhibition.

South Canterbury Art Society Alpine Energy Art Awards winners are:

PAINTING OIL

1st Michelle Poulsen with Ten Interpretations, highly recommended Bronwyn Shimmin with Liquid Silver

PAINTING ACRYLIC

1st Michael Armstrong with The Failure of History, highly recommended Jack Iffla​ with The Seeker

PAINTING WATERCOLOUR

1st Helen Coles with Shadows, highly recommended Trish Loach with Winter in the High Country

WORKS ON PAPER

1st Diana Peneamene with Artist at Work, highly recommended Lynley Simmons with Tussock Country

MIXED MEDIA

1st Tara Herd with Untitled 2, highly recommended Kerry Irvine with Broken Hearted

3D SCULPTURE

1st Zita Waldron with Bust of a Small Girl, highly recommended Debbie Templeton-Page with Sweet Memories

SMALL WORKS

1st Ineke Dench with Zentangle No.3, highly recommended Maree McMullan with Queen of Spades

GORDON HARRIS ART AWARD

Beth Heatlie with Arum Lily

PATRONS PRIZE

Wayne Doyle with Ashley is Left

The South Canterbury Art Society Awards exhibition is on at Aigantighe Art Gallery, Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, until November 21.