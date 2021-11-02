South Canterbury Art Society awards opening recorded for posterity
The 2021 South Canterbury Art Society exhibition and awards opening was held without an audience for the first time in 76 years.
Society president Sue Connolly said instead the official exhibition opening and Alpine Energy Art Awards, held at Aigantighe Art Gallery on Thursday, was recorded because of Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions.
“It was different not having an opening but the Aigantighe taped the judging, or it would disappear into the ether. Now we have a permanent record, and it really is a great show, the diversity of work is amazing,” Connolly said.
The awards attracted 202 entries which was up a “wee bit’’ on previous years, Connolly said.
“We have beginners to professionals. Aigantighe weave them all together, it’s an amazing skill.”
She said the miniature section had become a popular category with each artist able to enter three pieces. There was also a number of bigger works.
Three guest artists’ works are also being exhibited – Fairlie painter Sue Tennent, Timaru flax weaver Vicky King, and Wire Oaks Tree Design, of Ashburton.
“I’m so proud of the exhibits. They’re superb,” Connolly said.
The South Canterbury Art Society was founded in 1895 with the aim to promote the study, practice and enjoyment of the fine arts.
South Canterbury Art Society Alpine Energy Art Awards winners are:
PAINTING OIL
1st Michelle Poulsen with Ten Interpretations, highly recommended Bronwyn Shimmin with Liquid Silver
PAINTING ACRYLIC
1st Michael Armstrong with The Failure of History, highly recommended Jack Iffla with The Seeker
PAINTING WATERCOLOUR
1st Helen Coles with Shadows, highly recommended Trish Loach with Winter in the High Country
WORKS ON PAPER
1st Diana Peneamene with Artist at Work, highly recommended Lynley Simmons with Tussock Country
MIXED MEDIA
1st Tara Herd with Untitled 2, highly recommended Kerry Irvine with Broken Hearted
3D SCULPTURE
1st Zita Waldron with Bust of a Small Girl, highly recommended Debbie Templeton-Page with Sweet Memories
SMALL WORKS
1st Ineke Dench with Zentangle No.3, highly recommended Maree McMullan with Queen of Spades
GORDON HARRIS ART AWARD
Beth Heatlie with Arum Lily
PATRONS PRIZE
Wayne Doyle with Ashley is Left
The South Canterbury Art Society Awards exhibition is on at Aigantighe Art Gallery, Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, until November 21.