South Canterbury sergeant retires after 34 years of service

Former sergeant Mike van der Heyden retired last week after 34 years in the police force.

Mike van der Heyden has worked as a rural police officer for the past 33 years of his 34-year career in the force. Reporter Yashas Srinivasa spoke to him about his retirement and the new role he is taking on.

Working with families during their darkest hours has been a major part of the job for former sergeant Mike van der Heyden.

In his 34-year career, van der Heyden has worked on some of South Canterbury’s most tragic incidents – the 2012 murder of Czech hitchhiker Dagmar Pytlickova, the 2000 drowning of two teenagers at the Black Hole near Waimate, a train derailment in which many animals were killed.

‘’The New Zealand Police has been a fantastic organisation to work for,” van der Heyden said.

“I would recommend it as a career choice for those who have a passion to help their community.

“I will certainly miss my work colleagues who have become like family over the years, and they have my total respect for the work they do to keep our communities safe.’’

Van der Heyden joined the police on October 12, 1987. After attending police college, he was posted to the Hamilton police station in 1988.

“I worked there for one year before I started in the country stations,” van der Heyden said.

“In 1989 I transferred to Paeroa as a rural police officer and stayed there untill 1994 and in December 1994, I was transferred to Waimate as a constable.’’

In 1999, he was promoted to sergeant at Waimate, staying there until 2016 as sergeant in charge of Waimate and the also Mackenzie Country including Takapō/Tekapo, Twizel and Fairlie.

“In 2016 I moved from Waimate to Temuka and took over the Temuka sub area of Temuka, Geraldine and Pleasant Point and I also retained the Mackenzie for the next two years.

“Another sergeant took charge of Mackenzie and I retained Temuka, Geraldine and Pleasant Point until leaving last week.’’

While the rural veteran had attended “a few’’ significant events in his career, there were several that had stayed with him.

“Some of the ones that stick with me as major events that happened was the drowning of Hamish Neal and Glenn Jopson.’’

Hamish, 15, and Glenn, 13, were two Waimate High School students who drowned while on a school swimming trip to the Black Hole in 2000.

“It was a significant event for the Waimate town and school.

“It was very devastating. That was a major enquiry, and it was quite difficult for the staff working in the community during that time with various opinions about how it happened and how it was resolved.’’

Another major event was the derailment of the Southerner train, hitting the trailer of a Transport Waimate stock truck carrying cattle in Makikihi in 2001.

”It was a major event with the loss of animal lives. It was a significant event that caused a lot of trauma.’’

And there was also the 2012 murder of Czech hitchhiker Dagmar Pytlickova, by Waimate man Jason Frandi, where van der Heyden was the first responder.

The bodies of Frandi, 43 and Pytlickova, 31, were found in a remote forest area near Waimate.

Van der Heyden said his favourite part of his career has been working with the communities and helping people through adverse moments in their lives.

“Police become involved with families during the darkest times like death, accident or burglaries.

“It's actually working with the families to get them through those periods that I've found that are quite rewarding and just generally working in the rural policing environment. You're only a few in number so, you have a close relationship with your fellow police officers, and they become very close friends.

“Work colleagues are your closest back up when things go wrong.”

People had been apprehended “for all sorts of thing over the years and that’s right through my career but its probably more the ones you prevent are the ones that give you the most pleasure’’.

“There was an incident when I first started where we stopped a car which was on its way to do an aggravated robbery, and they had their balaclavas on and sawn off firearms in the vehicle.

“The prevention of catching them before they can carry out their job was something I got great pleasure out of.’’

Van der Heyden was a builder by trade before joining the police force, and it was an officer in his hometown, Bernie Nolan, who encouraged him to join him on a camping trip with some young people.

“We took the kids away for camping for a week and taught them about shooting firearms, camping and doing good healthy outdoor stuff.

“After spending that time with him there, I realised this was a good career that I would quite enjoy and that was helping kids that were on the fringe and keep them on the right track.

“He was a big influence on me joining the police and a big influence to why I decided to have a career in rural policing rather that city police.”

Reflecting on his career, van der Heyden would like to see further support staff and officers placed in rural areas.

“So officers aren’t working alone by themselves with backup so far away.

“The numbers in rural [police stations] haven’t increased even though the Government increased numbers for the police and the numbers in the rural areas and in the smaller stations have not increased for many, many years and I believe that’s one area I would love to see improved, just for staff safety.’’

Mental health issues were also something police were dealing with more, he said.

”With the amount of education and prevention that’s put in place, sometimes you can never stop people making bad decisions.

“It’s unfortunate it takes events like that to get a message home to young people that roads are dangerous and alcohol and driving is dangerous and just to take care and to listen to advisors.”

Van der Heyden has taken up the role of facility manager at Geraldine’s Waihi Lodge care centre and cottages.

“It’s not much different.

“It’s managing staff, and I'm a builder by trade before I joined police. So, we have 15 cottages to look after maintenance-wise and managing staff.

“So, the role’s well suited to the skills that I have.”