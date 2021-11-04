Timaru misses out on bid for housing infrastructure funding

The Timaru district has failed in its bid to get a slice of Government money to build affordable housing.

Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, a Crown agency which provides rental housing for New Zealanders in need, said more than 80 proposed developments from councils, iwi and developers would go through to the next stage of the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF).

Timaru’s applications were not among them.

“While we felt that our applications to the fund were strong and provided for more affordable housing, it was disappointing that none of them were selected,” Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said.

The council forwarded three submissions working in collaboration with developers.

The IAF, a contestable fund of at least $1 billion, is designed to allocate funding for key infrastructure, enabling housing development in the short to medium term.

More than 200 applications were received, Kāinga Ora said, with more than $5billion worth of funding requested.

“Unfortunately the great demand for this funding means there will be a few disappointed applicants now that the first stage of evaluation is complete,” Kāinga Ora general manager commercial group Caroline McDowall said.

“The IAF has a set amount available to invest in infrastructure projects, and therefore not all proposals can succeed.”

“There is a great need for housing in Aotearoa, and funding for infrastructure is key to enabling housing development,” she said.

“The IAF is designed to ultimately enable meaningful contribution to housing outcomes in areas of need. The proposals put forward to the next stage in the process are set to do this through a range of both large-scale and smaller developments, with the majority estimating delivery of housing within the next five years if they receive funding.”

All applications were assessed against key criteria set by Cabinet looking for capability and readiness, taking into consideration cost-effectiveness and the contribution of applicants.