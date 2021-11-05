Drink driver who crashed into power pole ordered to pay $20,000 in reparations

Hadleigh George Manson was sentenced to nine months’ supervision for driving with excess breath alcohol and careless driving.

A drunk driver nearly five times the legal limit who crashed into a power pole near Winchester in South Canterbury has been ordered to pay $20,000 in reparation .

The Timaru District Court heard on Thursday that Hadleigh George Manson, 43, was driving home from a party at 4pm on August 8, 2021, when the vehicle he was driving began weaving from side to side on the road before going onto the grass verge and smashing into the power pole.

Alpine Energy estimates the total cost of the damage to the pole and the transformer to be about $24,000.

A subsequent breath test revealed a reading of 1161 microgams of alcohol per litre of breath (mcg), the legal limit is 250mcg.

Defence counsel Paul Norcross told Judge Dominic Dravitzki that while he felt that Manson had a drinking problem, Manson did "not want to hide behind it".

“He clearly has a problem. I've had a very frank discussion, the court may well consider supervision and counselling and treatment. I couldn't stand in the way of that," Norcross said.

“He's made a mess of his life. That to me equates to a drinking problem, but this isn't about me, it's about him.”

Norcross said Manson was a truck driver who loved his job, and was devastated that he was likely to lose it as a result of this offence.

Norcross suggested to Judge Dravitzki that the sentence should incorporate community work.

“A healthy dose of community work could send him back to helping society,” Norcross said.

“He's a hard worker, so there's no difficulty there.”

Judge Dravitzki noted this was Manson’s third driving with excess breath alcohol conviction.

“The fact that you're here facing these charges would indicate a difficulty with alcohol,’’ Judge Dravitzki said.

“It's a really high level. It impaired your driving to the point you had a serious accident.”

Judge Dravitzki sentenced Manson to nine months’ supervision, and 120 hours’ community work, with conditions including that Manson was not allowed to consume alcohol or non-prescribed drugs and that he attend some form of rehabilitative counselling.

Judge Dravitzki also ordered Manson to pay $20,000 in reparations at $100 per week, while he was disqualified from driving for 28 days, after which he has to apply for an alcohol interlock licence.