Man gets five months home detention for offering to supply methamphetamine

A Timaru man who offered to supply methamphetamine on seven occasions in 2020 has been sentenced to home detention.

Dillon Bill McClenaghan, 31, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze for sentencing on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to offering to supply methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine, and driving while suspended.

According to the summary of facts, McClenaghan offered to supply on February 4, 10 and 16 to separate contacts while on February 11, 13, 17 and 18, he offered to supply to a single contact.

On February 18, 2020, police executed a search warrant at the McClenaghan’s address and located 1.3 grams of methamphetamine.

“The defendant stated that the methamphetamine belonged to him at the time of the search but when interviewed by police at a later date stated that it was not his,” the summary of facts says.

“In explanation to the offering to supply charges the defendant declined to comment.”

Defence counsel Tim Jackson said there were a number of issues raised in the cultural report that pointed towards reasons for McClenaghan’s history of offending.

“It's pretty clear that he needs support and stability. He's a little guarded regarding rehabilitation counselling, but certainly psychological intervention he'll get involved with,” Jackson said.

Judge Maze, who suppressed the cultural report, said the amount of methamphetamine seized was “entirely consistent with home use” and there was also a driving while suspended charge that she had to consider.

The aggravating offences were the offering to supply methamphetamine, Judge Maze said.

“A pre-sentence report supports home detention, but it's not a particularly optimistic document,” Judge Maze told McClenaghan.

“You are still not presenting yourself as ready to address your addiction.”

Judge Maze told McClenaghan that until he actively took steps to seek help, he would continue to reoffend.

Judge Maze sentenced McClenaghan to five months’ home detention, disqualified him from driving for 12 months, and convicted and discharged him on the possession of methamphetamine charge.