South Canterbury District Health Board contacts people due for second Covid-19 vaccination

People overdue for their second Covid-19 vaccine are being contacted by the South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB) and encouraged to complete the vaccination process.

Of the 52,584 eligible people in South Canterbury, 87.43 per cent (45,975 people) have had their first dose and 76.39 per cent (40,170 people) have had both doses. This means a further 1350 first doses are needed to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated and a total of 7156 more doses to be administered for the region to be 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Auckland is leading the vaccination charge with 94.38 per cent having had first doses and 85.97 per cent fully vaccinated.

South Canterbury DHB sits in seventh behind, Capital and Coast (second), Waitemata (third), Southern (fourth), Counties Manukau (fifth) and Nelson Marlborough (sixth).

SCDHB Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible officer Ruth Kibble said the call centre had been ringing the single vaxxed as they reached their overdue mark.

“They are provided with options for booking an appointment as well as the walk-in options available.

“The team have found people are appreciative and grateful for the help offered with booking or arranging their appointments.”

Kibble reminded eligible South Canterbury residents aged 12 and over that if they have only had the first dose they still needed to get the second dose as soon as possible, as long as both are given three weeks apart.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff This weekend's Rural Super Weekend is aimed at capturing the non vaccinated and those who are due for their second Covid-19 jab in out of the way places.

Ministry of Health figures show 77 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (3,221,787) and 89 per cent (3,731,205) have had their first dose.

Ministry of Health is urging people who were vaccinated for the first time at the first Super Saturday event on October 16 that it is time for them to get their second dose.

Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Programme national director Jo Gibbs said that the 39,025 people who received their first doses through out the country that day should consider now getting their second dose.

“I urge anyone over 12 who hasn’t yet been vaccinated or have received their first dose at least three weeks ago to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated for Super Saturday 2nd Shot. Vaccinations are our armour and it’s only 26 days till the first day of summer so let’s go, Aotearoa,” Gibbs said.

To offer vaccinations to the hard to reach rural sector SCDHB is running a Rural Super Weekend which started on Friday in Tekapo and Glenavy. In Tekapo the team administered 34 vaccinations (six of them first doses) and in Glenavy around 20 vaccinations were administered and the majority were first doses, Kibble said.

At the following venues for Rural Super Weekend, masks must be worn and 2metre distancing observed, but no appointments are required:

Supplied The South Canterbury District Health Board Rural Super Weekend vaccination team on Friday in Tekapo from front left, Lyn Dobson, Jo Tinkler, Anna Irving and Jacky Reese Jones. Back from left, Kirsty Eastmead, Leanne Allnutt and Thomas Kissell.

Saturday, November 6

Mackenzie HealthCare Twizel, 3a Benmore Place, Twizel - 9am - 3.30pm.

Twizel Medical Centre, 15 Mackenzie Drive, Twizel – 9am -1pm.

Oak House Medical Centre, 161 Queen Street, Waimate -1.30pm-4pm.

Waimate Rugby Club, Wall Street, Waimate 9am-3pm.

Sunday, November 7

Waihao Forks Vaccination Clinic, Waihao Forks Hotel, Stoney Creek Road, Waimate – 12pm-2pm. Free Sausage Sizzle.

For anyone wanting to be vaccinated in Timaru this weekend the following clinics are available:

Timaru Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the main entrance by cafe from 8am to 8pm until November 14.

Ashbury Pharmacy, is open Monday to Friday from 11am to 5pm – walk-ins available after 2.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm walk-ins available after 2.30pm.

Kibble said no appointments were needed either for the Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at 18 Woollcombe Street, Timaru which is also open for walk ins from Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm.