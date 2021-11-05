Two injured in gyrocopter crash in South Canterbury

A gyrocopter in action at the Omaka Classic Fighters Air Show near Blenheim in 2019.

Two people sustained minor injuries when their gyrocopter crashed near Haldon Rd, close to Burkes Pass, in South Canterbury on Thursday.

Police media team member Jeremy said that two occupants with minor injuries were taken to Timaru Hospital as a precaution.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Alex Norris said one fire crew from Fairlie and one Fire crew from Lake Tekapo attended the incident, where they assisted St John and police.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been approached for a comment.