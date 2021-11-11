Pensioner surprised to get visit from police for not wearing a mask

Geraldine resident James Lang said police visited him at home just a couple of hours after he went out for supplies and forgot to take his mask late last month.

A Geraldine pensioner was surprised to receive a visit from police late last month, after he forgot to wear his face mask while out shopping.

Seventy-eight-year-old James Lang said he generally wears a mask when he goes out, but was on autopilot when he popped into the Geraldine Pharmacy to pick up a prescription on October 28.

“My feet have a better memory than my head.”

“I walked in there with no mask on. I walked up to the counter, nobody said anything.”

Lang said as he was about to leave the pharmacy one of the staff told him to put a mask on.

He said he had been home a couple of hours when police arrived to talk to him about mask compliance.

“Talk about things getting out of hand.” Lang said.

Lang said he told police he wasn't trying to make a point, and had merely forgotten to put his mask on.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff James Lang, pictured at home, has questioned the heavy-handedness of police visiting him because he forgot to wear a mask.

He said the police officer was polite and pleasant.

“He said if you forget again, come over to the police station and grab a mask.”

But, Lang said he was surprised at what he believes is an overreaction.

“We shouldn't be controlling it like that, sending the police round.”

“It’s getting a bit stroppy when police are coming out to an old place like this.”

Police confirmed the incident.

“Police visited a man in Geraldine last week and reminded him of the requirements around the wearing of face-coverings as per the Health Order,” police media team spokesperson Abi said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Police confirmed they visited a man in Geraldine and reminded him of the requirements around the wearing of face-coverings. (File photo)

Lang said he now travels to the nearby town of Temuka to go to the chemist, and intends to bypass the local pharmacy in the future.

Geraldine Pharmacy owner Laura Pinn, said she was constrained by how much she could discuss the event.

“I can't really give out much information. Obviously we are a health care centre, so I can't disclose that people were here or that that occurred, anything like that. It relates to people's access to healthcare, so we are really limited.

“But we do always practice in accordance only to the Ministry of Health guidelines, so that’s where we leave what we follow up with.”

“At this stage all we want to say is that the pharmacy practices in accordance with all the Ministry of Health guidelines, and we don't want to comment any further.”