Timaru named as main site for $344m Scott Base redevelopment

Timaru has been selected as the main build site for the $344 million Scott Base redevelopment.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said on Friday that the town’s port had offered the perfect mix of facilities and access to engineering talent to help the Government successfully deliver this major project which is estimated to generate up to 700 jobs over the six years.

Antarctica New Zealand said the decision to work with PrimePort Timaru was made after careful deliberation – not least because it has an accessible and available construction site.

“PrimePort has the land available to start construction almost immediately,” Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said.

“The entire base is being built at the port and will then be shipped south to Antarctica in eight modules on a massive ship.

“Timaruvians will be able to watch the build as it happens.

“Construction in New Zealand allows us to build year-round – Antarctica is in darkness for half of the year.

“It also means we can test and commission the buildings and make sure everything is working before they head south,” Ms Williamson says.

The project involves the fabrication of the buildings and a new wind farm prior to their shipping to Antarctica.

Estimates show there will be 170 jobs involved at the peak of the construction, and more than 700 jobs over six years.

The proposed design for the Scott Base redevelopment in Antarctica.

PrimePort chief executive Phil Melhopt said the announcement had come after nearly two years of back-and-forth discussions with Antarctica NZ.

Melhopt said he could not comment on why it was selected over Christchurch, but said, "from our point of view, we had the land available, and we had all the facilities available".

"There's still some work to do in getting the land prepared for the project, but we're expecting construction to begin sometime in 2022," he said.

The site where the facility will be built is on the Evans Bay reclamation to the east of the logging yard. In total, the entire site encompasses 8 hectares.

"We're really excited about this, it's a huge endorsement of the can-do attitude from everyone involved in PrimePort," Melhopt said.

Jobs for the Timaru region

Main contractor, Leighs Construction chief executive Gary Walker, agrees that it will mean jobs for the region.

Visual representations of what the proposed new Scott Base development will look like.

“We’ll be recruiting in Timaru for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s not every day you get to build an Antarctic research station on your back doorstep!”

Bowen said “we couldn’t be more pleased about today’s announcement, this is a massive vote of confidence in the Timaru District and our ability to play our part in deliver these large scale projects”.

“Timaru’s PrimePort is a resilient, well-resourced and well-connected port which has the room to grow, and we knew it would be the perfect home for this kind of project.

“There is knowledge, skills and talent throughout Canterbury that can be harnessed to help deliver the new long term home for Aotearoa in the Ross Dependency.”

Council to spend $1.5m on port upgrade

As part of the project, the council will invest $1.5 million to upgrade essential port infrastructure.

“This is a unique and high profile project that will showcase Timaru both nationally and internationally and will have massive direct and downstream benefits for our local community,” Bowen said.

What the Scott Base redevelopment is expected to look like when finished.

“Investment in port infrastructure to support bringing this project to our district was an obvious decision for our council.

“This project will bring millions of dollars of investment into our community, benefiting everyone from trades and subcontractors to accommodation and hospitality, and also offering education and cultural opportunities for our community.

“Watching an Antarctic research station take shape on our doorstep will be a fascinating process, and we know our community will take pride in knowing that we’ve contributed our bit to the decades of innovative climate science that Scott base will deliver.

“I’d like to take the time to acknowledge the huge amount of work that PrimePort and Venture Timaru have done to help us get to where we are.

“This is a district with endless potential, and with this amazing project we get the opportunity to show the world just what Timaru can do.”

‘Significant opportunites’ ahead

Nigel Davenport, chief executive of economic development agency Venture Timaru, said the project will put Timaru on the map both nationally and internationally.

Davenport said there will be people coming from Christchurch and further afield to work on the project.

There will be "some significant opportunities for our trades and servicing sub-sector to support Leighs as subcontractors, right across the construction sector, plumbers, electricians, builders, the whole raft, and over and above that, for a flow down effect to our hospitality and accommodation sectors."

He said Timaru's capacity to support the Christchurch-based lead contractor was a key factor in Antarctic NZ's decision.

Davenport said he's "not at all worried" about the skills shortage affecting the project, which he said will act as an attractor for people to come to the area, nor was he concerned an influx of workers could exacerbate the housing shortage in Timaru.

"We have engaged with a number of the commercial accommodation providers and also private property investors and owners, and we will have a good lead in time."

What the Scott Base redevelopment entails: