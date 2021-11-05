Geraldine's boil water notice extended until Monday at earliest

There is a boil water notice in place in Geraldine and Geraldine Flats.

A boil water notice remains in place for Geraldine township and Geraldine Flats.

The notice, put in place earlier in the week after its water supply failed a second bacterial test, has been extended until at least Monday, the Timaru District Council says.

The council initially posted a social media message at 5pm on Tuesday night notifying residents to boil water for three days due to a failed bacterial test.

The water supply was treated with chlorine. However, a subsequent test failed the next day, which council spokesperson Stephen Doran said may have been due to a lag in testing.

Doran confirmed on Friday, the council has now received two of the required three consecutive clear tests, and was still awaiting Friday's test results.

As regular testing is due to take place on Saturday, the notice will stay in place until at least Monday when those results have also been received, Doran said.

The notice is thought to affect around 2800 people.

Timaru District Council drainage and water manager Grant Hall said the UV treatment used for the Geraldine water supply “is effective in the majority of cases”, but “is only effective at the point of treatment”.

Hall said it is likely the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai – which is separate from the proposed Three Waters reforms – will require chlorination.

The Geraldine water supply is one of six managed by the Timaru District Council that did not meet New Zealand drinking water standards in the most recent nationwide annual report.