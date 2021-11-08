Kiwis step up to fill international fishing licence gap

Anglers fish a popular stretch of the upper Tekapo Canal known as the Magic Carpet. Central South Island Fish and Game has reported an increase in residential licence holders for the year has helped substitute for the lack of international licence holders. (File photo)

An unexpected increase in Kiwis going fishing has pushed the Central South Island (CSI) Fish and Game's licence revenue about $217,000 above budget.

The organisation had budgeted for $1.135m in fish licence sales for the year-ending August 2021 but instead a draft financial statement to be presented at a meeting on Thursday showed it received about $1.352m for the year-ending August 2021.

CSI's chief executive Jay Graybill suspects the change is down to Kiwi anglers enjoying the fact there were more opportunities without non-resident (international) anglers being about.

“It would appear that New Zealanders have taken advantage of the recreational opportunities that our fishery provide,” Graybill said.

“In general, we would hope to see the residential licence revenue continue to increase.”

Graybill said CSI had budgeted conservatively for the financial year ending August 2021.

“We budgeted about 1700 fewer licence sales through the absence of non-resident licence sales, but what happened is the resident licences made up for that loss.

“We will still be promoting the benefits of fishing to the public. There is clear evidence that fishing improves your mental outlook, and it’s a great way to get people connected to the community and the great outdoors.”

Graybill said there was still a place in the system for out-of-country anglers, but it was encouraging that many residents had used the opportunity to try out the country’s fishery.

“It was an unexpected increase.”

“Everything is still uncertain due to Covid-19, we don’t know when the borders will reopen, but we’re hoping a number of anglers who got a taste for it over the past year would continue with it.”

Graybill said traditionally non-resident licences make up about 14 per cent of the fish licence income and about 12 per cent of the participants in the region.

“We didn’t have any of that in the past season, so to actually increase our fish licence revenue was a pleasant surprise.”

Overall, CSI recorded a surplus of $116,916 for the year-ending August 2021, against a forecast budgeted loss of $106,047 for the same period.

Graybill said the surplus was largely off the back of better than predicted licence revenue, cutting of some external costs, and the fact it had to pay a reduced levy to the New Zealand Fish and Game Council.