Man arrested for firing BB gun in Timaru supermarket

A man has been arrested after reportedly firing a BB gun in a Timaru supermarket.

Foodstuffs NZ corporate affairs manager Emma Wooster confirmed there had been an ‘’incident at Pak ‘n Save Timaru’’ on Wednesday morning, where, what appeared to be a BB gun, was fired towards product in the store.

'’There were no customers or team members in the area of the store at the time and there was no damage to the product or the store,’’ Wooster said.

A police spokesperson said a man had been arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm after firing a BB gun in a Timaru supermarket at 11.10am on Wednesday.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident on Ranui Ave.

The incident comes less than two weeks after armed police surrounded a vehicle in the car park outside Pak ‘n Save and the Northtown Mall, which are located on Ranui Ave, to arrest a man wanted on robbery and drugs charges.

A witness to the earlier arrest said police, some wearing balaclavas and holding rifles, descended upon the car park at around 3.15pm on Saturday, October 30.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.