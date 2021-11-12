Three-vehicle collision on State Highway 8, Tekapo-Twizel Rd

A three-car collision has been reported on State Highway 8, in the Pukakia area.

Two people trapped in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 8, Tekapo-Twizel Rd, in the Pukaki area, have been extricated.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Jill Higgison said the two people trapped in the crash, reported at 12.23 on Friday, had both been extricated by crews from Twizel and Omarama.

“They are in the care of ambulance and are waiting for the help,” Higgison said.

It was earlier reported two vehicles were involved in the crash. However, Higgison confirmed three vehicles were involved.

St John spokesperson Dani Tucker said St John ambulance was called to a ‘’motor vehicle incident’’ on Tekapo-Twizel Rd, Pukaki. No further information was provided.

Police have been approached for comment.

An orange wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country to 5pm on Sunday, with a Mackenzie resident telling The Timaru Herald the wind was “really booming’’ on Friday morning.

