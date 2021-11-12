Two people seriously injured in three-vehicle collision on State Highway 8 flown to Christchurch Hospital

A three-car collision has been reported on State Highway 8, in the Pukakia area.

Two people seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 8, Tekapo-Twizel Rd have been flown to Christchurch Hospital.

St John spokesperson Dani Tucker confirmed, at 2.50pm on Friday, five people had been injured in the crash – the two seriously injured flown to Christchurch Hospital, while another person, in a moderate condition, was taken to Timaru Hospital by ambulance.

“St John also treated two patients in a minor condition at the scene,’’ Tucker said.

Police received a report of the crash at 12.35pm on Friday.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Jill Higgison said two people trapped in the crash andhad both been extricated by crews from Twizel and Omarama.

It was earlier reported two vehicles were involved in the crash. However, Higgison confirmed three vehicles were involved.

An orange wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country to 5pm on Sunday, with a Mackenzie resident telling The Timaru Herald the wind was “really booming’’ on Friday morning.