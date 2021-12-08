Teen driver charged with five counts of manslaughter over Timaru crash

Five Timaru teenagers were killed when an overloaded car hit a power pole at the intersection of Seadown and Meadows roads near Timaru on August 7.

The driver and sole survivor of a crash which killed five teenagers near Timaru in August has been charged with five counts of manslaughter.

Timaru teenagers Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, and Joseff McCarthy, 16, all died after the overloaded car they were travelling in hit a power pole at the intersection of Meadows and Seadown roads, in Washdyke, just before 7.30pm on August 7.

The crash was the deadliest in the South Island in more than two decades.

READ MORE:

* Police still awaiting investigation results of Timaru crash which killed five

* Report identifies several safety concerns at Timaru intersection where five teens were killed

* Teen driver released from hospital after crash which killed five



Composite/Stuff Niko Hill, left, Javarney Drummond, centre, and Andrew Goodger, right, were among five teenagers killed in the crash near Timaru on August 7, 2021.

On Wednesday afternoon, police charged Tyreese Stuart Fleming, 19, with five counts of manslaughter.

Appearing before Judge Joanna Maze, Fleming did not enter a plea and was remanded on bail with conditions of not consuming alcohol and not driving. He was told not to contact any family members of those who died in the crash without written consent.

Fleming, who was supported in court by family members, did not speak during his short appearance.

He is due to appear in the High Court at Timaru on February 2.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin examines the back half of the car after the crash in August. The front of the car can be seen behind him.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said he would like to acknowledge the families of the young men who were being supported by police at this time.

“It has been an incredibly difficult time as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones who died in such terrible circumstances.

“Timaru is a small community and a number of people have been impacted by this tragedy.”

As the matter was before the courts, police were unable to make any further comment, he said.