Timaru children's store owner will not enforce mask rules

Kaitlyn Tucker and her mother, Dorothy Tucker, of Timaru’s Kidstuff show their mask exemption passes and sign welcoming all customers.

A Timaru businesswoman is set to defy Covid-19 regulations requiring her customers to wear a mask in her shop.

Dorothy Tucker, the owner of Kidstuff in Stafford St, said the business would not discriminate against anyone in relation to mask wearing and vaccine status when the South Island moves to the orange light setting in the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, on Friday.

Kidstuff sells a range of children’s clothing, footwear, toys and books.

“I’ve asked people not to come into the shop if they are sick, but we won’t ask if people are vaccinated, and they don’t have to wear masks,” Tucker told Stuff.

From Friday, people will have to show proof of vaccination to access “close contact” businesses such as hairdressers, barbers and gyms as well as hospitality venues that choose to operate under the vaccine passport system. Businesses not mandated to use the system can choose whether they check passes for customers and visitors. However, at the orange level masks must be worn in retail businesses.

Asked how she expected authorities would react if she did not require face masks to be worn in her shop, Tucker said: “People are adults, and how they observe the rules is up to them.”

She said she was no longer wearing a mask in her store and had applied for an exemption.

She received the mask exemption, as did her daughter Kaitlyn Tucker who worked in the business with her.

“She gets major headaches,” Dorothy said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Dorothy and Kaitlyn Tucker say they have received strong support on social media for their stand.

On Monday, Kaitlyn Tucker posted a message to the business’s social media users outlining their stand on vaccines and masks: “We will not be discriminating against anyone regardless of vaccine status or mask/exempt.

“We believe at this point of time everyone has made what they believe to be the best decision for them, and we are not going to judge or make anyone feel less because of their choices.”

The Tuckers said they had received a lot of support since posting the message and had not been criticised for their stance.