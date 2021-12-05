Unusually wet November and hot and humid summer awaits South Canterbury

Warm overnight temperatures and extended periods of high humidity are likely Niwa seasonal climate outlook for summer says. (File photo)

Coastal Canterbury has a 70 per cent chance of above average temperatures and more easterly quarter winds than normal keeping overnight temperatures elevated for summer, a National Institute for Weather and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) seasonal climate outlook says.

The Niwa outlook for summer also says rainfall totals are also likely to be below normal (40 per cent chance) or near normal (35 per cent chance).

“Summer temperatures are very likely to be above average across the country. Warm overnight temperatures and extended periods of high humidity are likely,” its outlook says.

“New Zealand’s coastal sea surface temperatures ranged from 1.1 degree Celsius to 1.5C above average. Unusually warm seas are expected to continue through summer, similar to 2017-18.”

READ MORE:

* Warmer months than normal forecast for coastal Canterbury

* Weather: Dry, warm forecast for many regions from late-winter into spring

* Three-month climate outlook: some northern, eastern areas likely to be exposed to sub-tropical rainstorms



Niwa says climate models indicate that unusually warm seas will continue to be a factor this summer, with the potential for marine heatwave conditions during December and January in particular.

“This is expected to have a strong upward influence on air temperatures and humidity and may provide more moisture for weather systems to tap into as they approach the country.’’

Meanwhile, soil moisture levels are most likely to be below normal in the east of the North and South islands, near normal in the north and west of the North Island, and ‘’about equally likely to be near normal or below normal in all other regions’’.

“River flows are most likely to be below normal in the east of the South Island, near normal in the north and west of the North Island, and about equally likely to be near normal or below normal in the east of the North Island and west of the South Island.’’

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff PJ Opperman, 2, plays in the sand at Caroline Bay. (File photo)

November's climate summary

Rainfall was above normal (120-149 per cent of normal) or well above normal (greater than 149 per cent of normal) in South Canterbury in November. Soil moisture levels were above normal in interior Southern Canterbury.

Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier said the above normal rainfall in November was an “unusual circumstance’’.

“We had a couple of moisture rich fronts hit the West Coast which bring really heavy rain,” Carrier said.

“The fronts crossed over the alps and affected the eastern side in November. Usually throughout the year when these moisture rich fronts hit the West Coast, they do not affect the eastern side of the South Island.’’

Record or near-record mean minimum air temperatures for November were recorded at Oamaru at 9.2C (1.9 departure from normal) – the highest since 1967. Oamaru also experienced its third-highest record or near-record November extreme wind gusts since 1984 at 89km/h on November 16.

Record or near-record November extreme one-day rainfall totals in November were recorded at Lake Takapō/Tekapo with 46mm on November 27, the fourth-highest one-day total since 1925.

Timaru

Peak wind gust – November 16 – 69 km/h

Highest November temperature for Timaru – November 12 – 30.7C

Historical high average – 27.9C

Lowest November Temperature for Timaru – November 4 – negative 0.4C

Historical low average – negative 0.3

Total rainfall in November for Timaru – 84.8mm

Historical average rainfall for Timaru – 51.1mm

Mt. Cook

Peak wind gust – November 12 – 102 km/h

Highest November temperature for Mt Cook – November 29 – 25.4C

Lowest November temperature for Mt Cook – November 4 – Negative 1.8C

Total rainfall in November for Mt Cook – 179.2mm.