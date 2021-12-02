Port worker strike in Timaru could last three days

Both the Rail and Maritime Transport Union as well as PrimePort Timaru (pictured) and Quality Marshalling have expressed hopes of finding a resolution before strike action occurs. (File photo)

A possible strike at PrimePort Timaru this month could now stretch over three days.

Members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) working at the port isssued a third strike notice on Thursday, after two strike notices were issued earlier this week.

RMTU South Island organiser John Kerr said they had given notice of a further 24-hour strike on December 18, following on from those notified for December 16 and 17.

“Earlier in the week we indicated we may issue more strike notices as we have a mandate for strike action through to Christmas Eve,” Kerr said.

The union is seeking an 8 per cent wage increase for workers having negotiated for a Multi-Employer Collective Agreement (Meca) with Prime Port Timaru and Quality Marshalling since May.

“It is not our wish to disrupt the regional supply chain but to date the employers have not indicated a willingness to amend their previously expressed positions of offering below inflation wage adjustments.

‘’The employers have indicated they will attend mediation so we remain hopeful we can reach an agreement in the two weeks before industrial action is due to commence,” Kerr said.

PrimePort Timaru chief executive Phil Melhopt has stated management was committed to reaching a resolution and hopeful of a settlement before the strike began.

PrimePort’s shipping schedule shows four vessels are due in port on December 16 and 17 – the container ship Maersk Nadi, the San Waitaki with a cargo of fish, and a cement ship Buffalo, all on December 16, and another cement ship Cherry Point on December 17.

The Southern Tiare, due to arrive on December 15, is scheduled to depart for the Chatham Islands on December 17.