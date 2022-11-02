Mongols' shooting of Road Knights' gang associate near Timaru led to big firearms haul

Abbot St, Pareora, where the July 10, 2021, shooting took place and firearms were found. (Photo taken July 12, 2021)

A gang associate went from being a shooting victim to being jailed for 22 months, after police discovered a large cache of firearms, ammunition and drugs on his property following the shooting.

Jacob Martin Geels, 28, was a well-known associate of the Timaru Road Knights, according to the police summary facts, at the time three patched Mongol gang members arrived at his Abbott St address in Pareora, a small township south of Timaru, on July 10, 2021.

“A confrontation took place, resulting in Mr Geels being shot in the buttock by one of those persons,” the summary says.

Geels, who needed medical treatment at Timaru and Christchurch hospitals, was unco-operative with police who obtained a search warrant to conduct a scene examination.

Police, following a trail of blood to a caravan on the property, which was later revealed as having been stolen from Waimate in December 2020, located 14 firearms “which had been concealed in various ways”.

Two of the firearms were prohibited and others included seven shotguns, .308 rifle, Remington .700 rifle, .22 and .270 rifles and .22 pistol along with three large magazines of .22 ammunition, three .62 magazines of ammunition, 86 rounds of shotgun ammunition plus .357 ammunition.

In a nearby sleepout, used solely by Geels, a search of a backpack found 70 tabs of LSD, $1850 cash, 323 grams of cannabis. A search of a shed located further quantities of ammunition including 66 .223 rounds and 46 12 gauge shotgun rounds.

All up Geels admitted 38 charges.

Geels appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday, having accepted a sentencing indication of 51 months’ jail (before reports had been compiled) from that judge in April.

During submissions, from the defence and the Crown, it was stated that Geels no longer has gang connections.

Judge Dravitzki said the cultural, psychological, alcohol and drug and pre-sentence reports had all identified significant issues in Geels’ upbringing and background.

“I acknowledge the serious trauma in your life,” Judge Dravitzki said.

“There is a clear connection with that history and your background ... the offending clearly has a gang-related component.”

From the 51 months, Judge Dravitzki allowed discounts of 25% (early guilty pleas), 20% (cultural and background issues and addictions) and 5% (rehabilitation prospects) which reduced it to 25½ months, just outside the home detention conversion allowance of 24 months.

Judge Dravitzki then allowed a further 3½ months’ discount for time he had spent on electronically monitored bail for an end sentence of 22 months, and then added he was not prepared to convert it to home detention.

Judge Dravitzki said while he had to look rehabilitation, and the least restrictive sentence, he also had to weigh up the harm of Geels’ offending in a sentence that also must include denunciation of the conduct “to deter you and others from committing similar offences”.

“The main matters lead to this to be very serious firearms offending.

“It is very serious the number, the type and context of the offences. There were a very large number of firearms seized coupled with large amounts of ammunition, including two prohibited firearms.

“All of this is now accepted to be in the context of gang involvement.

“In those circumstances I’m satisfied of the outcome is appropriate in a sentence of imprisonment.”

Judge Dravitzki imposed post-sentence counselling and treatment courses, ordered forfeiture of all the firearms, ammunition and money. Reparation of $500 for the stolen caravan was also ordered.