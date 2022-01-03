Hate speech graffiti attacks target historic South Canterbury church, scout and youth camps

Anti-Semitic graffiti on the gate at the Raincliff Scout Camp before the community pitched in to clean up the damage.

A tiny South Canterbury settlement has been rocked by racist, homophobic and swastika graffiti attacks on several places including a scout camp, a 115-year-old church, youth camp and a farm.

The spray-painted graffiti attacks at Raincliff, near Pleasant Point, happened overnight December 30 and are believed to be connected to a similar attack at the heritage listed Kakahu Community Hall about 20 kilometres away.

Constable Kris Howes, officer in charge at Pleasant Point, said the situation has been upsetting and frightening for many in the community.

“I spoke to the people up at the church (St David's), one of the guys cleaning the graffiti told me he had family buried up there, and that's where they came to be with them.

“It's very frustrating and obviously happening late at night when there's not much movement around.

Howes said letterboxes in the vicinity were also attacked with what appears to have been “an axe or a wood splitter”.

He said there were 25 to 30 letterboxes in the area attacked in the same way in October and November 2020.

“It's pointing towards it all being linked.”

He said the letterbox attacks were rare in their severity.

“Normally maybe people have had a baseball bat out the car window and knocked them off the perch, but this time someone has got out of the car and smashed them with an axe.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The heritage listed St David’s Church at Raincliff pictured on January 3 after bright red hate speech had been removed from outside walls.

“It possibly points to it being someone in the area.

“At the end of the day, it's a small area, and there might be some talk, some word of mouth."

Raincliff Trust Board chairperson, Heather Fifield said the damage was "very disappointing, and so many local people had to spend their New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day cleaning it up".

“The heroes of the occasion are the people who cleaned it up.

“People just went down there with water blasters and initiative and elbow grease.

“The photos started arriving around 11am on New Year's Eve, and as soon as people knew about it, they were down there cleaning it up.

“People have such great initiative. The community just got stuck in and got rid of it.

“I don't even know everybody who has been involved in the cleanup, but as people found out about it, they're ringing up and asking what can they do.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The 50-year-old Raincliff Youth Camp was among the locations attacked by vandals overnight on December 30

Fifield said the camp, which celebrated it's 50th anniversary in October, “is a South Canterbury icon”, hosting schools, family gatherings, craft and church groups, and acts of vandalism have been rare.

“Just about everything we do is voluntary", she said.

There was a group staying on the night of the vandalism, which Fifield thinks may have protected the camp buildings from being as damaged as the nearby church.

“It's the same for every other little place that's unoccupied in these communities. There's an awful feeling that someone has been in and touched our property.

"It's such a lack of respect. You don't have to be religious to respect a church.”

Pleasant Point Scout group leader Katrina Spencer said the stone wall and the metal gate out the front of the camp were spray painted.

She said they borrowed a power hose from a local farmer and got to work.

“It was a team effort.”

“It happened on the one night between groups being at the camp.

“It's really unsettling, especially for older people in the community. They went down a no exit road to get to the farm, which makes it worse.

“It's not something we're used to it out here. We're a real community, always helping each other out, always looking out for each other, so to have this happen, especially for the older people, it's very upsetting.

“We’re all volunteers at Scouts helping to support the youth of today. It's really unfair. People came out all the way from Timaru after work to help clean up.

“It’s also such a shame the next group that was coming into the camp arrived before we'd cleaned it all off and had to see that”, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff St David’s Church, the Raincliff Youth Camp and the nearby Scout Camp were among the locations targeted with vicious graffiti including anti-Semitic, homophobic and racists slurs.

South Canterbury Anglican Archdeacon Indrea Alexander said she is not aware of similar vandalism happening before at St David's.

“I simply appreciate the locals who clean up when things like that happen, and people who keep an eye out for our churches, because many of them are in rural communities.

The church does not hold regular Sunday service with Alexander saying "it's used for weddings and usually a Christmas service."

Reverend Shirley Hawke said the church is within the Anglican parish of Te Ngawai, but is leased to the Raincliff Anglican Youth Camp.

“It's upsetting for everybody when a place of worship is disrespected in that way.”

Hawke travelled to the site on Sunday.

“I had a look and spent some time in quiet reflection, thinking of those who would do such a thing.”

Howes added that if anyone had information on the attacks, they should contact police Crimestoppers or call 105, they can do it anonymously.

“We have had some information come through, and we're working on following that up, but anything that could assist us would be appreciated,’’ Howes said.