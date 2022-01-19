South Canterbury farmers hope warm weather continues through harvest

Harvesting is underway on the Darling Farm just South of Timaru.

Harvesting season is in full swing across South Canterbury and farmers are hoping the dry spell will continue, but the forecast doesn’t look promising for the next 24 hours.

Waimate farmer Roger Small said “quite a lot” of harvesting had been going on, and he hoped for days with low humidity, especially in the afternoons.

“It's just so that not too much diesel is used up while using the harvester or the grain drier,” Small said.

He said on days with high humidity it's tougher for grain to go through the combine, and they are likely to have to use the grain driers more.

“It's a nervous and rewarding time of the year.

“I have heard some early crops have been disappointing. They look good, but the grains are light in kernel weight and the yields have been disappointing.”

Small thinks the continual wet weather in December took its toll on crops at an important stage of growth.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff NIWA says eastern areas of both islands may experience a reduction in hot days due to more frequent onshore winds.

Andrew Darling of Darling Farms, South of Timaru, said they are also well into the harvest season.

“It's been straightforward.

“I just don't want any extreme weather. We’re hoping for warm and hot days mainly in the next three weeks,” Darling said.

Darling said he does not mind a bit of rain, as long as its followed by warm days.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said a cold front had arrived at South Canterbury’s doorstep from the bottom of the South Island on Wednesday and will bring colder air and rain until Thursday morning.

“After that it will be fine breaks and more settled weather,” Corrigan said.

“Friday looks like it's going to be a great day with one or two showers before dawn. There will be a little rain inland on Saturday, but coastal Canterbury will be dry.

“We’re expecting a new weather system on Sunday. It will be a change to easterly winds which will bring in some drizzles.”

Corrigan said going into next week, there won't be a lot of rain and the weather will be mainly fine with some partly cloudy days.

Long term, above average temperatures are likely to continue through to March across South Canterbury.

A January-March 2022 seasonal climate outlook from National Institute of Weather and Atmospheric Research says temperatures are “very likely” to be above average (70 per cent chance) and due to marine heatwave conditions, warm overnight temperatures are “more likely”.

Rainfall totals are most likely to be near normal (40 per cent chance) and “predominant onshore winds may influence more cloud cover and drizzle”.

The outlook also said marine heatwave (MHW) conditions “intensified” in New Zealand’s coastal waters during December. New Zealand’s coastal sea surface temperatures ranged from 1.6 degrees Celsius to 2.5C above average.

“This is expected to continue to have a strong upward influence on air temperatures and humidity.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff New Zealand’s coastal sea surface temperatures ranged from 1.6 degrees Celsius to 2.5C above average in December. Pictured is 4-year-old Lachlan Watts, of Timaru, at Caroline Bay.

“For the next three months, as a whole, temperatures are very likely to be above average across the country.

“Warm nights and periods of high humidity will continue to be a factor. Sub-tropical northeasterly winds and a lack of southerly fronts may mean that cooler than average temperatures occur quite infrequently.

However, Niwa says eastern areas of both the North and South islands may experience a reduction in hot days due to more frequent onshore winds.