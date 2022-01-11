Man who died following collision with train in South Canterbury remembered as 'very joyful'

The family of Sukhdeep Singh, 26, remember him as "very joyful''.

Sukhdeep Singh migrated to New Zealand in 2014, hoping for a better life, but missed his mother's cooking, and always hoped to one day show his parents around Aotearoa.

However, Singh, 26, died on December 22, riding a motorcycle on a farm track when he collided with a northbound freight train on a private level crossing near Otaio about 25 kilometres south of Timaru, in South Canterbury, at 5.30pm.

Now his family hope his death will raise awareness around the need for safety at unmarked railway crossings.

Singh was laid to rest by his family in Punjab, India, on Sunday, after a "really tough'' 18 days to get his body back home, brother-in-law Jasdeep Gill said.

Singh’s fatal crash followed the death of Shane William Millar, 24, from Clandeboye, on December 8 when the tractor he was driving collided with a southbound freight train on a level crossing on Hawke Rd, Orari, about 30km north of Timaru.

Supplied Sukhdeep Singh, 26, died while riding a motorcycle on a farm track and colliding with a train on December 22.

Speaking to The Timaru Herald from Melbourne, Gill described Singh as a person with a “very joyful and innocent” personality.

“It's quite disheartening for his parents to lose their young son, but somehow they [Singh’s parents] managed to do the final rituals,'' Gill said.

“He always attracted a lot of people, I don’t remember a situation where he didn’t help anyone financially or emotionally.'’

Gill said whenever he had spoken to Singh on the phone from New Zealand, by the end of call '’we always felt that positive vibe and happiness from his side, never ever in all these years we heard any complaints or sensed unhappiness from Sukhdeep'’.

After Singh died, the family received messages from his friends and colleagues sharing “precious'' memories of him, he said.

As well as working long hours, Singh also juggled university studies as he moved from different cities and towns hoping to get a stable job and settle down, but unfortunately that never happened, Gill says.

Singh moved to a farm near Otaio, where he was working at the time of the crash, four months ago and Gill said his employer promoted him to manager in a short period of time due to his "strong work ethics'’.

Gill said the family still had unanswered questions as to how Singh did not see the train.

He said they had been told by police they are still investigating, and, other than the train driver, there were no other witnesses to the incident.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Singh’s family hope to set up a memorial at the railway crossing where he died.

The family is in the process of setting up a small memorial at the railway crossing and plan to visit the site when Covid-19 restrictions allowed, Gill said.

“The outcome we want is to raise awareness about train safety as another incident had also happened a few weeks back.’’

The family hoped to involve charities, or like-minded people, to raise awareness and to make sure no other people died “such a tragic death’’, he said.

Gill says the process to transport Singh's body back to India was “really tough”.

“There were a lot of phone calls and email. The funeral home was helpful but the Government offices were shut due to Christmas.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Singh's family, has raised almost $17,000, with funds going towards paying for transportation costs and the rest given to Singh's parents.

Sukhdeep Singh was born in Punjab, India, and studied in different schools throughout the country as his father, Gurjant Singh, was in the Indian Army.

In about 2000 he settled down in Punjab with his mother, Gurmeet Kaur, while his father left to fight the war in Kashmir, India.

A police spokesperson said WorkSafe was notified of the crash and Singh's death has been referred to the coroner.

“There are no further details available at this time,” they said.

WorkSafe confirmed enquiries into the incident were still being made.