Geraldine's Q Foods restaurant's anti vax notices and attitude criticised

The notice offending some people in the window of Q Foods restaurant in Geraldine.

A South Canterbury restaurant's linking of the Government's Covid-19 pandemic response to the deliberate killing of six million Jews in Nazi Germany has been labelled “totally inappropriate”.

Deborah Hart, the chairwoman of the Holocaust Centre New Zealand said, making the link between the two “beggars belief” as one was a health measure and the other a systematic murder.

“The Holocaust was the deliberate attempt to exterminate the Jews, defined by anti-semitic ideology, propaganda, legislation, and the systematic implementation of unprecedented extermination techniques,” Hart told The Timaru Herald on Friday.

The front of Q Foods on Geraldine’s main street is plastered with anti-vaccination notices and compares the hospitality vaccine mandate to 1940s Germany as an American TV channel broadcasts anti-vax interviews into the street.

READ MORE:

* False equivalency - the Holocaust, Palestine, and vaccination



Some notices call the mandate facist tyranny and suggest a yellow star may offer faster vaccine pass verification. Between 1939 and 1945 German authorities forced Jews in Europe to wear yellow star badges, which was a cultural symbol, as a means of easy identification for deportation to concentration camps, and public humiliation.

“Everyone has the right to protest, but we ask they do that without using such symbols unnecessarily to make their point. It brings their argument into disrepute, and it is misappropriating a cultural symbol for political gain,” Hart said.

She said survivors of the holocaust and the people who had family members killed find the linkages really disturbing.

“They [the cafe owner] needs to take personal responsibility and needs to think about the points they’re trying to make and do it in a way that is respectful. Words matter.”

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Signs with anti-vaccine messages are displayed in the window of Q Foods in Geraldine linking the vaccine mandate with Nazism.

The Timaru Herald has made numerous attempts to contact Q Foods manager Carl Nicolson for comment.

A Rangiora High school teacher, who was offended by photos of the signs which he saw on social media, thinks the Timaru District Council should intervene.

Logan Rae, who studied history, said he was shocked after seeing the cafe’s posters.

“The undertone of Nazi Germany is clearly what they are alluding to, when the pandemic response is designed to save people and the holocaust was designed to wipe them out,” Rae said.

“It’s poor taste and disrespectful to holocaust survivors and anyone who has been persecuted. I’m surprised the council has not intervened.”

Council spokesman Stephen Doran said the council’s customer services and the Geraldine Service Centre had not received any complaints about the cafe’s protest. He said if the notices were on cafe property then they would not be a bylaw matter.

Some Geraldine residents and visitors expressed their disappointment over the signs to The Timaru Herald.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff A sandwich board outside Q Foods cafe in Geraldine.

Geraldine Resource Centre manager Lynley Macleod​ said she had not heard of any formal complaints but she did have friends who were no longer patronising the cafe because of their disregard for the health of the community.

“I totally disagree with them and would not go in there. It is sad they are endangering themselves and their customers.”

She said it was not a good example to young people who were still making decisions about the vaccine.

“It’s not great advertising for the town.”

Lou Wills, a visitor from Invercargill, said she did not agree with the cafe’s stance.

“You need to be vaccinated.”

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Anti-vax messages in the window of Q Foods in Geraldine.

A couple from Christchurch, one of which is a health worker, said they were vaccinated and did not agree with the cafe’s stance.

“They’re being naive because we are so protected in NZ, they don’t get it. I’m surprised this is in a tourist town. We will never go in there,” the Christchurch woman said.

Geraldine resident Norm Hedges said he thought it was “a bit wrong”.

“I don’t know how they get away with it.”

Valentina bellomo/Stuff A sign on the window of Q Foods Restaurant in Geraldine which has been reworded.

Retailers spoken to along Talbot St did not want to comment.

Geraldine Community Board chairman Wayne O’Donnell said he had not seen it, did not have an opinion and did not want to get involved.

“No comment,” he said.

When The Timaru Herald visited the cafe on Thursday it did not appear vaccine passes were being checked, and a staff member was not wearing a mask.

Police, when asked if they had received any complaints about the cafe, replied: "For privacy reasons police are unable to respond to queries which seek to establish whether specific individuals or organisations are, or have been, under police investigation’’.