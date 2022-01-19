Plastic recycling firm plans to reach Timaru in near future

Soft plastic collection bins are commonplace in supermarkets and other stores in many parts of the country, but are restricted to Christchurch and Oamaru in the South Island.

As Timaru recycling figures inch towards redemption after hitting rock bottom in recent years, it’s hoped a booming business will extend South to help with the complete absence of soft plastic recycling.

New Zealand, which has one of the highest rates of household waste production in the OECD, is estimated by the Ministry for the Environment to generate 17.49 million tonnes of waste per year, sending around 12.59 million tonnes to landfill.

Consumer NZ research released in April 2021 found New Zealand was the second-worst country in the world for packaging recyclability.

Few councils nationwide include soft plastics in their kerbside collection, and South Canterbury is no exception.

There's no capacity to recycle soft plastics at Timaru's Redruth Recovery Park, and the Packaging Forum's soft plastic recycling scheme that directs plastics from collection points in supermarkets to Future Post, a company that turns used plastics into fence posts widely used on farms, vineyards, orchards and even ports, does not yet reach much of the South Island.

While the majority of collection points are in the North Island, Packaging Forum spokesperson Lyn Mayes said there are more than two dozen collection points in Christchurch, where the scheme restarted in 2021, and has recently expanded into Oamaru.

“The soft plastic from the South Island is baled and transported back to Auckland by one of our scheme members on their trucks. We are talking with other regions in the South Island about collections, however this is also dependent on having available space to transport back to Auckland cost effectively and with a minimum environmental footprint.”

As offshore recycling options dried up, and the supply of used plastics overwhelmed the scheme in 2018, it was temporarily suspended, but has since been restarted, rolling out in select parts of the country.

While a voluntary scheme exists to recycle soft plastics, there are no collection points across much of the South Island. (File photo)

Future Post stepped up in November 2018 to provide an onshore solution, turning plastic bags, wrapping and milk bottles into fence posts.

Founder and CEO Jerome Wenzlick said the company is planning to expand to the South Island this year, and is “along the ways” to set up a new plant in Blenheim.

He said the region's vineyards provide a huge market from which to start from, but once they're set up, the South Island will have “a heck of a lot more collection points”.

Trucks that go out with food, and would otherwise go back empty, provide the “perfect opportunity” to collect soft plastic.

“When you've got that sort of logistics set up it’s not a problem,” Wenzlick said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jerome Wenzlick, founder of Future Post, said the company plans to open in Blenheim this year, greatly increasing the capacity to recycle soft plastics from the South Island.

He said the company is weeks away from completing an expansion to its production lines that will double capacity to approximately 1800 posts a day.

“With two production lines, we’ll be doing maybe 4000 tonnes a year of plastic, but there's certainly more than that out there (to be recycled).

He said if the company could further increase capacity more rapidly, they would be capable of recycling far more plastic.

“We could actually make a heck of dent into the problem.”

Soft plastic provides a particular challenge to recycling, due to the variability of colour, shape, size, usage, and so on, Wenzlick said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff A Future Post fencepost and the raw material – post-consumer polyethylene, or used plastics. (File photo)

“If it was all just clean clear plastic then people could do something with it, but when you look at our collection, there's all different sorts of stuff.

“The cost to separate and clean stuff makes it uneconomic to do anything with it, but we don't have to do any of that.

“We’ve figured out how to use all of that variability and make it into a consistent product.

Wenzlick said the posts have been shown not to leach chemicals into the soil, are bio-gro approved and safer for livestock, even proving popular at racecourses and studs, as horses are unable to chew on them.

“It's a big problem. Racehorses chew wooden posts down to nothing in weeks.”