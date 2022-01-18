Beer and cider festival to be held on Caroline Bay in October

Simon Carter at Caroline Bay, in 2020. His company is managing a one-day festival and the South Island Masters Games in Timaru in October.

A one-day festival showcasing New Zealand beer and ciders will be held at Caroline Bay later this year.

Timaru’s Brews on the Bay will be a precursor to the South Island Masters Games, on October 1, and will feature up to 30 stalls, 12 food vendors, and four bands entertaining throughout the day.

Carter Consultants managing director Simon Carter said while his company is managing both events, Brews on the Bay will be held ahead of the games, in its 21st year, from October 7 to 16.

Late last year, Carter was forced to cancel, The Bandquet, a six-hour music festival in Timaru in November 2021, after it was postponed from March to October, and then rescheduled to November, due to changing Covid-19 alert levels.

”We have been looking at what is best for the regions and chatted with Venture Timaru and decided on celebrating New Zealand beer and cider washed down with New Zealand music,’’ Carter said.

With contracts still in negotiation, he could not disclose the musicians to perform at the festival, which will run from 11am to 6pm.

However, he said they would be favourites for the R18 day.

“There will be no kids’ element and everyone has to be fully vaccinated.”

As for any Covid-19 outbreak, Carter said they would follow whatever the requirements were.

Maarten Holl/Stuff In honour of New Zealand's beer and cider the inaugural Timaru Brews on the Bay is being held in October.

Tickets for Brews on the Bay will go on sale from about the middle of February – early bird tickets through Flicket will be $39 each and non-early bird tickets will be $49.

There will also be the opportunity to add on a VIP access which will allow the ticket holder to access a fenced off area with a bar and toilets.

Carter said, so far, 25 sports had been confirmed for the South Island Masters Games with registrations opening at the end of February.