Timaru man admits assault, speaking threateningly and theft

Bradley Walkinshaw will be sentenced on March 23 after admitting a number of charges when he appeared in the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

A Timaru man has admitted charges of assault, theft and speaking threateningly in incidents that occurred in the wake of a relationship break-up in 2021.

Bradley Hamilton David Walkinshaw, 32, was remanded on bail for sentencing on March 23 when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, having admitted charges of assault on a person in a family relationship, theft of under $500, theft from a person, and speaking threateningly.

According to the summary of facts Walkinshaw was intoxicated when he turned up to the complainant’s address on August 31, three days after the relationship had ended.

“While the defendant was there, a friend of the complainant arrived. He was not happy about this and turned to the complainant and threatened her that if the friend did not leave immediately, the defendant was going to punch them both in the head,” the summary says.

“He then clenched a fist towards her. As the defendant was leaving, he smashed a glass of water onto the front steps of the property, which frightened the complainant.”

The summary says the complainant also had "recorded phone conversations from the defendant threatening to come around and knock her head off".

“This was threatened on two separate phone conversations shortly before police were called,” the summary says.

When questioned later by police, the defendant admitted phoning the complainant and threatening to come around and punch her head in.

Walkinshaw also went to the complainant's house on September 15 and the complainant, who noticed the defendant had been drinking, offered to give him a ride home.

“Once in the vehicle, the defendant became angry, accusing the complainant of seeing someone else."

The complainant pulled the vehicle over, turned the car off and told the defendant to get out of the car, but he refused.

Walkinshaw grabbed the keys out of the ignition, telling the complainant he was not going anywhere.

After demanding to know if she had been talking to any other males, he leaned over and grabbed a smartphone out of her pocket.

She asked for it back, he refused. She got out of the vehicle and walked across the street but Walkinshaw followed, telling her to get back in the car, grabbing her by the hair and pulling her towards the vehicle.

“He wrapped one arm around the complainant’s shoulders and grabbed her face with his other hand, squeezing it, again trying to pull her towards the car.

He then grabbed her throat and applied pressure, but released the complainant when he spotted a member of the public nearby.

"The victim sustained redness and pain to her throat, and face."

Walkinshaw declined to comment, when spoken to by police, the summary says.