Unvaccinated South Cantabrians ask council for rates rebates

Timaru renter Andie Kelly with daughter Anastasia'Rose Kelly Hannan, 8, and Temuka homeowner Jim Morton are annoyed due to their unvaccinated status they cannot enter the library, museum or art gallery.

Unvaccinated Timaru ratepayers and residents are joining others across the country in asking their councils for a rates rebate due to not having access to public services.

The Timaru District Council has confirmed it has received 30 emails ​ regarding the issue.

Without a vaccine pass people cannot enter council facilities such as Timaru District Libraries, C-Bay aquatic centre, Aigantighe Art Gallery and South Canterbury Museum.

Unvaccinated Temuka homeowner and retiree Jim Morton said he thought he should not have to pay so much in rates if he could not use the services.

“It’s not fair.”

Unvaccinated Timaru mother-of-two Andie Kelly, who has been protesting outside the council offices in Timaru for several weeks, said she has not made a written complaint to the council but has approached council staff and mayor Nigel Bowen about her concerns.

Kelly, who rents her home and pays rates via her landlord, believes the landlord’s rates should be reduced, as she cannot enter public places she feels she is entitled to as a resident.

“I’m upset I can’t go to the library or the art gallery with my child, you can’t send kids without a parent.”

As an alternative, she was meeting with other unvaccinated families for picnics in public spaces, at private houses, the beach, and parks.

“We are living in a parallel world.”

Rates collected from homeowners in the district fund councils to carry out work on behalf of the community.

According to the TDC website, an average residential property in the Timaru District pays about $49 a week for all its roads, water, sewerage, rubbish collection, parks, street lights, libraries, museums and art galleries.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Anyone wanting to access Timaru’s libraries must have a vaccine pass.

Timaru District Council spokesman Stephen Doran said the 30 people who contacted the council about a rates rebate had done so before the end of 2021, and there had been no complaints made this year.

“They have been advised that rates are a tax on your property, not a payment for a specific service. We do not offer a remission on facilities such as roads, pools, parks, libraries, museums and galleries, as they are funded by general rates on a ‘common good’ basis. It is considered that these things provide a benefit to the whole community whether you use them or not, so everyone contributes to them collectively.”

Doran said it is different to services such as rubbish, water and wastewater that benefit people individually, so people pay on an individual basis for them through a targeted rate.