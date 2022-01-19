Timaru Yacht and Power Boat Club spruces up watchtower

The Timaru Yacht and Power boat Club is giving its watchtower a spruce up. Pictured is Simon Boys working on the building.

The Timaru Yacht and Power Boat Club’s watchtower is getting a makeover with some cleaning, sanding and repainting undertaken this week.

Club secretary Catherine Illingworth said the watchtower, which overlooks Caroline Bay, is used every Saturday when the seniors are racing and when there are any official races.

“We have a person there every Saturday keeping the times,” Illingworth said.

She said the regular maintenance is due to the salt water and the wind hitting the watchtower.

“We try to keep it clean when required. It’s just regular maintenance,” she said of the work being done this week.

“Its about looking after what we got.”

She said the club depends on volunteers to get the work done, and this time was no different.