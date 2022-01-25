Groom indecently assaulted family friend at Timaru wedding celebration

Dylan Paul Young, 25, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court on Monday. (File photo)

A Timaru man has admitted indecently assaulting a family friend at his wedding celebration in 2019.

Dylan Paul Young, 25, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to a representative charge of committing an indecent act with the intent to insult or offend.

Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae said any sentence should have a therapeutic element to it, to acknowledge Young’s problems associated with drinking.

READ MORE:

* Timaru man not guilty of assault, strangulation charges

* Man threw patio table at partner's head during Christmas Day argument

* Timaru man used vaccum cleaner pole in assault on woman



“He also has a problem with boundaries,” Judge Maze replied to McRae.

According to the summary of facts, the defendant and his wife were celebrating their recent marriage at a party in Timaru on April 20, 2019.

“Throughout the night the defendant was drinking alcohol and became moderately intoxicated,” the summary says.

The complainant and her sibling were invited to the celebration.

About 8.30pm, after her sibling left the party, the complainant sat down to watch a film in the lounge.

According to the summary, Young went into the lounge and asked the complainant to come downstairs for a drink. The complainant declined.

“The defendant picked up the complainant in a cradling position and carried her,” the summary says.

“After a short time, the complainant went back to the lounge to watch the movie. The defendant entered the lounge again asking the complainant to come downstairs.

“The defendant approached the complainant by placing his arms around her and lifted her up by her bottom. The complainant pushed away, freeing herself, and went downstairs where everyone else was.”

While downstairs, Young asked the complainant if she could get him a belt. The complainant went back inside, into the defendant’s room, where she found his belt on the dresser.

Young followed her into the bedroom, shutting the door behind him and asked the complainant to put the belt on for him.

“The complainant reluctantly agreed ... the defendant pushed the complainant down onto the bed and leaned over her closely,” the summary says.

“The complainant managed to get out from under him and went to the door, only to be blocked by the defendant who pushed her on the bed again.

“The complainant got out another door, and into the hallway, where she was grabbed from behind and pulled closer to the defendant ... the defendant moved his hand down the complainant’s body.”

The defendant asked the complainant for a hug, and while doing so, he moved his hands down the complainant’s body.

The complainant went back downstairs and arranged a ride home.

When Young was questioned, he denied the allegations.

Young was remanded on bail to appear in the Timaru District Court for sentencing on April 14.