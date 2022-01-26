Timaru foodbanks plan for Omicron

More funding will be available for agencies such as Family Works to support families isolating which will be separate to the foodbank intake service Christine Liggett is standing in.

Foodbanks in Timaru are working on plans to ensure families continue to have groceries and the support they need in the wake of the Omicron outbreak.

The Ministry of Health has launched a campaign advising people to get prepared for a community outbreak of highly transmissible variant of Covid-19, which includes stocking up on a “wellness kit’’ in the house, including nasal sprays, lozenges, paracetamol and ibuprofen.

However, for some already on a tight budget, this may be a struggle.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) chief executive Carolyn Cooper said food parcels from the organisation’s foodbank would not change much despite possible different needs.

“Our focus is on ensuring families have basic food supplies,’’ Cooper said.

“Ministry of Social Development has contracted agencies within our community to provide support for families who will be self-isolating.”

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Family Works food parcels will not change much for people self isolating but other support will be available.

She said PSSC have been contracted to support a few families if they have to self isolate.

“This funding is specifically for the purpose of supporting people who are self-isolating and is separate to our normal food bank support that we provide.”

Staff have been talking with clients in preparation for what self-isolation will look like and how they can plan for this, Cooper said.

“Families can be reassured that support will be available if they need to self-isolate through the additional funding that has been provided to agencies in South Canterbury.”

A spokesperson for The Salvation Army said, along with its food parcels, it already gave recipients in need a toiletries pack which included items such as soap, toilet paper and toothpaste.

“The Salvation Army in Timaru is looking at adding a ‘Covid-19 pack’ and are in discussion with the South Canterbury District Health Board about what would be appropriate to include in this pack,” the spokesperson said.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Family Works intake service Christine Liggett is excited separate funding to the foodbank will be available to help families which have to self isolate.

Foodbank Canterbury has a centre in Timaru which rescues food and other grocery items that are then distributed among foodbanks.

General manager Janice Milligan said it had received some medicines such as cough drops/lozenges, painkillers and toilet paper which they passed on to rest homes.

She said while demand was increasing for grocery items, they had not been asked for anything extra but said if they were they would try to provide what was needed.

St Vincent de Paul shop committee chairman John O’Neill said nothing different had been added to their food parcels, but it was something that would be discussed.

“We would react if certain items were needed, if we could get them,” O’Neill said.

He said the charity had been looking at what could be sent to the victims of the eruption and tsunami in Tonga and this would probably be furniture, clothing and bedding.

Churches such as Gleniti Baptist has its own foodbank and is also making care packs to deliver contactlessly to people who have to self-isolate.

In the church newsletter, Pastor Mark Pavelka has asked the congregation to donate face masks and hand sanitiser for the packs, if they can.

He wrote they would be delivered with a card from the church offering more support if needed.