Cancellation of Caroline Bay Rock and Hop a blow to accommodation providers

Lines of cars and visitors at the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop in 2021 (File photo)

Hospice South Canterbury’s major fundraiser, the four-day Caroline Bay Rock and Hop has been cancelled.

The event, which was scheduled for March 17 to 20, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Hospice SC, which needs to raise more than $900,000 a year to cover the shortfall in operating costs.

It was also cancelled in 2020 due to Covid concerns, but returned in 2021 to have the largest turn out yet, raising $130,000.

Hospice general manager Peter O’Neill said the cancellation was “hugely disappointing” but felt they “had no choice really”.

He said some predictions suggest Covid case numbers could be peaking at precisely the time the event was scheduled to be held.

“We were all raring to go, with the limit of 1000 cars expected, 150 staff sites booked, the social events and cruises … everything was organised.”

O’Neill said he felt for the volunteer committee which had worked so hard on the event, stallholders and local businesses and the car registrants from across the country expecting to take part.

Stallholders and registrants would be contacted and offered refunds, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Regan Thompson drives his AC Cobra replica in a line of vehicles leaving Timaru for a cruise during the 2021 Rock and Hop (File photo)

The $10,000 cash raffle would proceed, O’Neill said, and people wishing to support Hospice with tickets could check the Rock and Hop website or visit one of the two Hospice shops.

“We also have a silent auction running for five framed Rock and Hop street signs covering the four years of the event plus the cancelled 2020 one,” he said.

“We will all get through this, and be ready to party next year,” O’Neill said.

Venture Timaru Operations Manager Di Hay said it was “terribly disappointing” the Rock and Hop will not go ahead this year.

“We know it’s been a tough 48 hours for the organisers to finally make this call.”

“It will have an effect on the economy for those few days as Rock and Hop does bring a huge number of visitors to the district, and it adds a real buzz to the town.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Carol and Noel Stafford, owners of Timaru's Bay Viaduct Motor Lodge (File photo). Stafford said event cancellations coming on top of weeks of frustration caused by discoloured water are “just another body blow”.

But Hay said cancellations such as this “are the reality of the world we’re now living in”, and pointed to smaller events still going ahead such as “the super trucks event at the South Canterbury Car Club this weekend, the reworked Seaside Festival over Waitangi Weekend and another smaller car related event taking place in February”.

Timaru motelier and Hospitality South Canterbury accommodation spokesperson Noel Stafford said confirmation of the cancellation of Rock and Hop was not entirely unexpected.

“You could sort of see it coming, it was going to be very, very hard, with the limit on numbers.

“It's just another body blow, another one in the long line up,” he said.

Stafford said event cancellations are coming hard on the back of a challenging period of dirty water in Timaru over recent weeks.

“It's been a very frustrating Christmas period, trying to keep your whites white when you've got dirty water to wash them in.”

“It’s been another real frustration for our industry.”

“Between that and the cancellations, it's been a real hard road to hoe. You've just got to suck it up and get on with it,” he said.

“We soaked some of our stuff, and the first loads we did turned out absolutely disgusting.

“We had to put bottled water in the rooms as well.

“It's not just us either, it's across the industry and restaurants I’d imagine too.”

The Timaru District Council maintains the water is safe to drink, despite the discolouration.