Omicron: Timaru publican cuts hours again as Covid restrictions bite

A prominent Timaru bar owner has opted to go back to closing early without even trying to trade late nights under the new red traffic light Covid-19 framework.

Sail & Anchor Timaru owner Barney Cahill said the experience of opening late on weekends under previous Covid-19 alert levels proved unworkable and he would not be opening beyond 10pm for the foreseeable future.

“The trouble is everyone has got to remain seated, and they just weren’t doing that late at night over the weekends,” Cahill told The Timaru Herald.

“People were fighting against it, and it’s just not worth the aggravation.

“It’s a shame because the weekend is where a lot of the money is.”

Cahill said January had been “much of a muchness” in terms of activity, but New Year's Eve was “as dead as they come”.

He was unsure when he would return to full operating hours, saying it depended on how the Covid-19 situation progressed.

“It could be months, it could be more.

“There are a lot of events lined up at The Sail, and we just don’t know whether we will be able to hold them. We’re still not sure what we’ll do on St Patrick’s Day (March 17).

“It also affects our staff, because we can’t bring in the ones for the weekend shifts while this is going on.”

Cahill's disappointment is echoed in part by South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith who said there has been a “degree of frustration” about the Government’s lack of forward planning in response to Omicron.

Smith’s comments on Wednesday followed the Government’s announcement of a new phase of rules for the red alert setting.

Smith said “the challenges for businesses have been uncertainty, staff being more stressed and the need for businesses to keep up to date with constant changes being made by government”.

“There is also a degree of frustration at the level of forward planning from government. The ongoing supply chain issues and staff shortages exacerbate the situation,” Smith said.

However, Smith said the advice to businesses is to be prepared, to follow the government guidelines and to discuss all the updated processes and procedures with all staff.

“Team input into planning is very important and provides confidence in the difficult situations we are facing,” she said.

“Some businesses will be able to divide into teams or to have some staff members working from home to minimise the impact when Omicron arrives in the community in South Canterbury.”

“We can only look overseas to try to understand the impact and prepare as effectively as possible. Providing buddies both for people needing to isolate and for businesses who may need support to remain operational.”

At Wednesday’s press conference, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall confirmed the next phase would include more focus on slowing the spread and protecting vulnerable communities.