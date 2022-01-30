'Far reaching and ongoing' impacts for some South Canterbury businesses during Covid-19 red light setting

Aaron Greave and 11-year-old Brody Grieve sat down to a drink and a snack in Timaru during the first weekend under the red light setting.

South Canterbury retailers and restaurants have survived the first weekend under the red setting of the Covid Protection Framework, but some suggest uncertainty over the impending arrival of Omicron could be keeping customers away.

The country moved from the orange traffic light setting to red at 11.59pm on January 23, after cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were found in the community in the Nelson/Tasman region.

The setting allows for two tiers of restrictions for businesses and venues depending on whether they implement a vaccine pass system or not, as well as stricter mask wearing rules.

Hospitality South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips said when the traffic light announcement was made on January 23, many event organisers had to make the big decision whether to cancel upcoming events.

“That obviously then rolls on to the impact for hospitality and accommodation as the cancellations start rolling in,’’ Phillips said.

Those impacts will be far-reaching and ongoing, she said.

“The start of the week was interesting, all of a sudden there were rules changes and uncertainty about what people had to do, what's happening next and what the new protocols are.

“That uncertainty leaves people a little bit unsure about stepping outside their doors.’’

Phillips said as the week progressed more people were making a point to come out and offer their support.

“I would say by the end of the week, we were seeing a stronger portion of people consciously choosing to get out while they can and making the effort to go and support their locals.

“People coming through were saying ‘we want to be here for you on the other side too’.

“It’s just so heartening and encouraging,” she said.

But Phillips said the uncertainty is difficult for business owners.

“No-one knows where this is going to land. There is no targetted government support at this point in time.

“The isolation periods will have massive impacts on smaller businesses [in terms of staffing].

“Our first goal is to keep our teams and our guests safe.

“If that means trading is going to look a little bit different, that’s a short term solution, and it's so we can get through the other side and come back better, faster and stronger.

“One thing our members do well, and the community does really well down here, is they can be flexible and adaptable, which is going to be essential over coming weeks,” she said.

Businesses are working on strategies for the arrival of Omicron, she said, but creating two separate shifts will be impossible for some.

“Some businesses have the ability to do the A team and B team and stay in different bubbles – hospitality venues not so much.”

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said retailers had seen a very quiet week.

“I know that retailers found as soon we went into the red alert system, it was a little bit more like going into lockdown.Trading became very quiet and people tended to hole up,” Smith said.

Smith is confident South Canterbury businesses are “very well-prepared” for the arrival of Omicron.

“They’ve decided if they can operate in separate teams, in the main they've got very good health and safety systems in place.

“Now it's just about supporting staff to make sure they’re double vaccinated and get the booster.”

The Chamber of Commerce wants to see more support for business, which “isn't forthcoming apart from some of the paid leave absences”, she said.

“We would like to see packages coming out to support those businesses that are impacted by being at the red alert stage, because there will undoubtedly be quite a lot of pain.

“Our job is to keep those businesses open and get the economy back on track as soon as possible.”

She would like they see the resurgence support payment re-instigated to keep businesses that are impacted afloat.

Smith said a lack of confidence may be contributing to keeping people at home, but said she believes that will “settle down fairly soon and return to normal”.

“We'd be encouraging the Government to look at opening up as soon as they are able to.”

Jane and Rebecca Goulter, of Timaru, had made a trip to Stafford St on Sunday afternoon to add to their sale haul from Ballantynes, but were disappointed to find it had shut earlier than advertised with signs displaying two different closing times.

Rebecca said she thought people were worried about Omicron.

“There's definitely more people wearing masks. I think it's becoming a bit more real for everyone.”

The women said they had organised supplies for Covid-19 kits, and had even tracked down elusive medical grade masks.

Aaron Greave and 11-year-old Brody Grieve were enjoying coffee and cake in the sun on Canon St.

Aaron said they had been at Caroline Bay for the first karate training for the year.

He said the new settings would not prevent him from dining out.

“The majority of people just got their vaccine and got on with it,’’ he said.

“The key is to get on with life,” he said.