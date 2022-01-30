Timaru Rowing Club picks up medal score at South Island Championships in Twizel

The Timaru Rowing Club's men's premier coxless four Liam Parker, Seb Vanden Bosch, Ben Bartlett and Kian Wills on the water.

The first of three rowing events to be held in Twizel in coming months took place at Lake Ruataniwaha at the weekend, with a strong showing from the Timaru Rowing Club.

Sporting administrators and athletes from throughout the country were watching closely to see if the South Island Rowing Championships could be pulled off with red traffic light Covid-19 restrictions in place.

The championships took place on Saturday and Sunday, with no spectators and 1400 competitors from 35 clubs

Timaru Rowing Club captain Karla Yeatman said the club had done “particularly well” this year.

READ MORE:

* Rowing moves NZ championships to Twizel

* Major rowing regattas bring much needed influx of business to Mackenzie

* Marlborough club itching to compete

* Thousands expected in Twizel, but Covid concerns raised



“The athletes are well-prepared and extremely well coached. They had some good water today [Sunday], although unfortunately it was winded off from about 3.30pm onwards yesterday.”

The club was represented by 57 rowers, from novices through to club athletes, she said.

Sharron Bennett/Supplied South Island Rowing Covid logistics manager Logan Keys ready to set up Lake Ruataniwha into zones for the competition.

“We’ve had crews with gold, silver and bronze medals, and for some, huge improvements on the regatta beforehand.”

The final tally for the club was five gold medals, six silver and four bronze, she said.

Yeatman said the rowers dealt well with the restrictions South Island Rowing put in place to hold the event under Covid-19 restrictions, which included having multiple zones allowing a maximum of 100 people.

She said she would have loved to be lakeside to watch the racing, but was impressed with the organisation of the regatta.

“South Island Rowing did a stellar job of streaming it live, and we got to listen to the commentary.

“If this is our new normal, then I think it's a very well-thought-out plan.

Sharron Bennett/Supplied Mollie Phillips racing out of the starting blocks in the girls U17 single and the South Island Club Champs at the weekend.

“It allows these athletes to continue a season, albeit with some interruption, but our North Island counterparts have had none of this.

“We’ve demonstrated that South Island Rowing can pull this off, and that's a huge achievement, and for all these kids they can actually have a season.’’

She is optimistic about the National Championship and Maadi Cup, which are scheduled for February and April respectively.

Timaru Rowing Club president Rob Wilson said he “couldn't be prouder” of how the weekend had gone, with the club picking up a number of medals.

“The zones actually have a really nice flow about them. A lot of the athletes are commuting back to their houses in town for their meals. It's not congested in the zones, which is what [the organisers] wanted – it’s working really well,’’ Wilson said.

“It’s a shame we’ve got no spectators, but they're livestreaming it and everyone's watching.

“It's all about the athletes and the rowing and that's the main thing.”

Supplied/Stuff The Timaru Boys' High School rowing team.

Wilson said the Covid protocols put in place were not difficult to follow.

"The hard work goes in before the regatta in a way, making sure the ‘T’'s are crossed, the ‘I’s are dotted, the vaccine certificates are done, the induction we had on the Friday evening from officials, so the athletes can just get on and perform.”