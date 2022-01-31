Good response to mask wearing at Pleasant Point Primary school

There has been a good early response to mask wearing from teachers and school pupils from Year 4 and up according to one South Canterbury principal.

Under the New Zealand-wide red light Covid-19 safety measures, which came into effect at 11.59pm on January 23, all teachers, and students from Year 4 and up, must wear masks when inside schools and when in close contact with others like in classrooms, assemblies and public venues.

Teachers must wear surgical masks or N95 masks as bandannas and scarfs will not be allowed while paediatricians suggest well-fitting cloth or surgical masks for the children.

Pleasant Point Primary School principal Mark Creba said mask wearing is a new thing for primary schools and will be a process of change.

“There will be education for students around mask wearing,” Creba said.

“As a school we are trying to get the students to work outside where possible and are looking for frequent opportunities to go outside whether its silent reading under the trees, physical education or break times.

“Yes, it is a change, but mask wearing has become a common place and is accepted by the communities. There’s a greater sense of acceptance now.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff 11-year-old Marie-Eve Donaldson was back to school on Monday with pupils wearing masks for the first time under the red light settings.

“We have heard from a small number of families who don't support the idea of mask wearing for their children. In some case they still send their kids to school and others have chosen to keep them home longer looking to assess the situation.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Pleasant Point Primary School principal Mark Creba they are looking frequently to get the children outside.

Creba said students will be supported by the teachers, and they are trying to build in regular break times to avoid prolonged use of masks.

“We ask the parents to trust us that we will work carefully to ensure the students’ wellbeing.”

"The mask wearing is new for the teachers as well and there will be a period of adjustment for them. We will try to get the same break time for teachers and students.

"I don't think this is a significant or major change. It's just another step in the Covid journey and we will take it step by step."

Plenty of feedback

South Canterbury Principals Association president Steve Fennessy said they have received a lot of feedback, comments and questions about the new mask rules.

"Its another minefield we have to get through," Fennessy said.

"We will try to do everything we can to keep the students safe and well and try to do it in the most positive way we can. We'll try making it normal for all the schools.

"We hope the kids will be receptive to the new challenges this year will bring."

Fennessy said schools have been told that public health advice is that an appropriate face covering will fit snugly and seal well around facial contours. This can include single-use, disposable masks (medical masks) and re-usable fabric masks with three layers. Please ensure that these are named clearly.