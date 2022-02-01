Family forced to isolate in small cabin allowed to return home after U-turn

Judy Rice, her daughter Linda Holmes and 8-year-old granddaughter Camile have been isolating in a one room cabin at a Waimate campground after the Holmes' learned they were close contacts of a known Covid case.

A grieving family who were told by health authorities they had to isolate in a small cabin in a camping ground after learning two of them were close contacts of a confirmed Covid case, has been told they can return home after a U-turn by authorities.

Christchurch woman Judy Rice, her daughter, Linda Holmes and 8-year-old granddaughter Camile Holmes, of Papamoa, have been isolating in a one-room cabin at a Waimate campground after learning they were linked to a Covid case.

The trio checked into the cabin, which has no cooking facilities or TV, on Friday morning after travelling to Waimate to see their ailing family member.

Rice’s mother, Bobbie Laurie, died on Friday evening and the family made arrangements to hold a funeral, within the rules of the red light settings, on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests negative for Covid-19

* Passengers asked to self-isolate after Covid-19 case confirmed on Air New Zealand flight to Timaru

* Covid case numbers in South Canterbury remain at one

* Councils' decisions on vaccinations and passes differ across South Canterbury



However, on Sunday they discovered Linda and Camile were close contacts of a Covid case after a friend alerted them to their flight into Timaru on Friday being added to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest website.

Holmes said the trio and another cousin took themselves for a Covid test as soon as they were made aware of the connection.

The family received a text at 5pm on Sunday from the Ministry of Health saying they should expect a phone call, which came at 6.30pm, Holmes said.

Rice said they were advised Linda and Camile would need negative day five and day eight Covid tests before they could leave the campground.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Linda and Camile, 8, Holmes sit outside their cabin on Tuesday morning.

“The rules are you must stay, and if you leave there's a fine,” Rice said.

Rice said they requested the family be allowed to drive together to her home in Christchurch, where she lives alone, rather than isolating in the small cabin.

The family estimates they spoke to Ministry of Health and Ministry of Social Development representatives at least a dozen times on Monday, pleading with them to allow the family to isolate in Christchurch.

“It's caused so much stress. My wee granddaughter has been worried about her mother and I, because we're crying, we're angry, and it’s not fair on her, she’s only eight,” said Rice.

She said the campground manager had been "absolutely wonderful", but had been told she would need to seek permission to assist the family with their laundry.

As a household contact of a close contact, Rice is not required to self-isolate for as long as her daughter and granddaughter, and according to advice on the Ministry of Heath website, should have been able to travel home to self-isolate.

Rice said the only in-room kitchen facilities were an electric kettle, a microwave and a mini fridge.

The one room unit has a bed, a fold out couch, and an ensuite.

“It's this little girl who has to listen to all my tears and frustration and her mother absolutely at her wit’s end trying to deal with the bureaucracy on the phone.

“It's been hideous. We all burst into tears from time to time. We just cuddle each other.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff It was good news on Tuesday for the family when health authorities told them they could return to Judy Rice's Christchurch home to isolate rather than the cabin in Waimate.

But Rice said she did not consider leaving her family at the campground.

“I don’t want to go home without them. It’s my mother that's died, and my family has come down to support me. There's no way I'd go home to Christchurch without them.”

She said it had been a highly stressful time for all of them, coming as it did so soon after her mother's death, and forcing them to indefinitely delay her funeral.

“We're grieving, and we’re angry with the system.”

But on Tuesday, after The Timaru Herald questioned the Ministry of Health over the case, the Canterbury District Health Board contacted Holmes, informing them they could return to Christchurch to isolate.

In the email, which has been seen by The Timaru Herald, the family were told they could return in their car to Rice’s address.

“Your mother can fill the car with petrol in Timaru taking adequate precautions to reduce her contact with others ie sanitising hands, mask, use of paywave and reducing time in retail outlet.

“You and your daughter should remain in the car at all times."

The email also gave permission for Rice to visit a supermarket for supplies, but advised her to limit contact, wear a mask and sanitise her hands.

Holmes and her daughter were told they will need to complete the remainder of their isolation at Rice’s address and be tested on February 2 and 5. If tests are negative, they can leave isolation on February 8.

Holmes said they were relieved to be able to return to the “comforts of a home and have a bit more space”.

They had also received their results from Sunday morning's test, which were all negative, she said.

Passengers on flight NZ8193 from Wellington to Timaru on January 29 are advised to isolate, get tested immediately, and again on days five and eight.

On Tuesday, the Ministry added Timaru’s airport as a location of interest. It has advised anyone at the airport on January 28 from 10.30-10.45am should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until they get a negative test result

The airport, which is owned by the Timaru District Council, underwent a deep clean following the exposure.

Air New Zealand chief medical officer Dr Ben Johnston said they were unable to provide further details due to privacy considerations.

He said there is no distinction between passengers and aircrew in reporting cases on domestic flights “as there is no additional public health benefit in doing so”.