State Highway 1 resurfacing work to start tonight in Timaru

Resurfacing of SH1/Evans St through Timaru will be done overnight over the coming weeks to minimise disruption to traffic.

Timaru motorists are being warned of possible delays as road resurfacing work on several sections of State Highway 1 gets underway on Monday night.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency South Canterbury maintenance contract manager John Keenan said the Aoraki Highways contracting team will replace the asphalt surface to provide motorists with a “smoother and safer route”.

The work is scheduled to run through to mid-February, will be weather dependent and will be carried out each night between 7pm and 6am with an hour to restore the two lanes before 7am.

“Two lanes will be open by 7am each morning. But there may still be congestion as temporary speed restrictions and reduced lane widths will continue through the daytime.

“The work is being done at night to minimise disruption, given the crews will need to reduce the road width to one lane of traffic each way at times,” Keenan said.

Access for residents and local businesses will be available at all times, but there will be some disruption at intersections with no on-street parking while work is underway.

“If people can avoid these work sites, that will help reduce congestion at peak times.”

Daytime work on Timaru’s water, wastewater and stormwater system, underway north of Ashbury Park, in Waimataitai, will take place at the same time as the resurfacing.

The schedule for the work is as follows:

SH1/Evans St, Ashbury – Grasmere St to Campbell St, January 31 to February 3 (four nights).

SH1/Theodosia St, Bay Hill – Beverley Rd to Sefton St, February 8 to 11 (four nights).

SH1/Evans St, Showgrounds – near Grants Road intersection, February 13 (one night).

SH1/Theodosia St/Craigie Ave – near the North St intersection, February 14 (one night).