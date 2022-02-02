Trial date for pair charged with Rakaia murder still not confirmed

Alana Jane Bamber arrives at the High Court in Timaru on Wednesday morning.

Two people charged with the 2019 murder of a farmworker at Rakaia were further remanded for a trial date confirmation when they appeared in the High Court in Timaru on Wednesday.

The trial of Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber, 27, and Alana Jane Bamber, 34, has been scheduled for June 2023, but could take place in September 2022.

Bamber appeared in the High Court in Timaru, while Morris-Bamber appeared via audiovisual link from Dunedin before Justice Cameron Mander, also via AVL, for a pre-jury trial call-over.

A nominal date was set down for June 12, 2023, but Morris-Bamber’s lawyer Anne Stevens QC queried the length of time, as he had already spent a significant amount of time in custody.

Stevens suggested a date in September 2022, dependent on the availability of counsel.

Justice Mander remanded Morris-Bamber in custody and Bamber on bail to March 1, in the hope of getting a trial date confirmed.

The two accused are charged with the murder of Tony Grant Waldron at Rakaia on September 18, 2019.

Waldron’s body was found by a co-worker who began searching for him when he failed to show up for work.

Morris-Bamber was charged with the murder in October 2019, but it was more than a year before police arrested Bamber over her husband’s death.

At a previous hearing, Bamber entered a plea of not guilty through her defence counsel, Kerry Cook. Cook said at the time there was no objection for the two defendants’ cases to be joined.