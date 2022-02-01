Timaru arrests follow aggravated robbery incident in Palmerston

The two men, aged 23 and 31, will appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

An aggravated robbery incident in Palmerston, south of Oamaru, on Monday evening resulted in the arrest of two men in Timaru a few hours later.

The men were arrested just after 8pm with an eyewitness telling The Timaru Herald that up to seven police cars swooped on a Toyota Hiace van on Domain Avenue alongside Timaru’s Botanical Gardens.

A police spokesperson said the two men, aged 23 and 31, will appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday following an “incident” that occurred Monday evening in Palmerston.

“The two men have been charged with aggravated robbery causing grievous bodily harm,” police said.

“The 31-year-old man is also charged for driving while disqualified.”

She added that as the matter is before the court, police cannot provide any further comment.