Red and orange level rain warnings for West Coast and Canterbury High Country

An active weather front is being forecast to deliver significant heavy rain to areas of the South Island, including the Canterbury high country. (File photo)

Red and orange-level heavy rain warnings and a strong wind watch have been confirmed for the West Coast and Canterbury high country from Wednesday morning.

The MetService warning and watch are the result of an active front, preceded by a strong and very moist north to northwesterly flow, that is forecast to move slowly northwards over the South Island from Wednesday to Friday, bringing significant heavy rain to western areas.

“The heaviest rain is expected in Westland and Buller, both of which are now covered by a red warning, signalling the likelihood of significant impacts.

“Meanwhile, orange warnings cover the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers, and also Fiordland and Tasman."

The MetService said it is likely to be a significant heavy rain event.

“Warnings may be extended, added, or upgraded to a red warning closer to the time.

“In addition, a watch for possible severe northwest gales has been issued for the Canterbury High Country.

“Heavy rain can cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Widespread flooding and slips are possible, and driving conditions could be hazardous during the event. People are strongly advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts."

The orange-level Canterbury high country rain warning is from 7am Wednesday to 7pm Thursday with 350-450 millimetres of rain expected about the main divide, with 150-200mm within 15km east of the divide. Peak rates of 20-40mm per hour are expected about the divide, with thunderstorms likely.

“Further rain is likely after this period, and the warning could be extended,'' the MetService said.

The strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country is 9am-10pm Wednesday with northwest winds possibly approaching several gale at times.