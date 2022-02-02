High levels of manganese confirmed as main culprit of Timaru's water discolouration

The Timaru District Council’s drainage and water manager Grant Hall said it will be a few months before they find the original source of the manganese. Picture taken December 20, 2021.

Algae that was initially thought to be the main cause of Timaru’s drinking water discolouration woes has now been ruled out as the lead culprit with high levels of manganese taking the blame.

Timaru District Council had previously said the treatment method was causing the harmless algae present at the Ōpihi intake to change the colour of the water as it is killed by the treatment process.

Council’s drainage and water manager Grant Hall said while they initially thought a combination of the algae and manganese was causing the discolouration test results from a laboratory later revealed that the high level of manganese was the main culprit.

“The algae hasn't continued and manganese has now been identified as the dominant cause of the discolouration,” Hall told The Timaru Herald on Wednesday.

“The algae is gone, and now our focus is towards the manganese. It's highly likely that the algae also contributed to the discolouration, but manganese was found to be the dominant cause.”

Manganese is one out of three toxic essential trace elements, which means that it is not only necessary for humans to survive, but it is also toxic when too high concentrations are present in a human body, according to Lenntech, a world-wide water treatment solutions company.

Hall said test results at the Ōpihi source showed a manganese level of 0.2 milligrams per litre - at its worst - in the water sampled which compared the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) maximum acceptable value of 0.4mg/L, which is outlined in the Drinking Water Standards for New Zealand. Hall said the levels of manganese at the Ōpihi source has usually been less than 0.01mg/L and the Pareora source has been even lower at 0.001mg/L.

“We reduced the intake from Ōpihi when the algae was first discovered. So, the water has always been safe to drink.”

Hall explained that the high levels of manganese never made it to consumer’s taps as the water intake from the Ōpihi source was minimised and the Pareora source was maximised with water from the both the sources entering the Claremont water treatment plant to be treated with Ozone and chlorine before being pumped to houses.

“We have blocked off the gallery at the Ōpihi source where we found the high levels of manganese,” Hall said.

“We have minimised the water intake from the Ōpihi source and maximised the Pareora source which is why the discolouration has reduced now.

“There are still some isolated cases where some manganese comes back into the solution, and we advise people to flush that and run it out until the water clears.”

When questioned why the manganese is still a cause of concern for council, Hall said that was mainly around the aesthetic value of the water.

“The water is safe to drink, but it just does not look good.”

Hall said during a council workshop on Tuesday morning that it will be a few months before they find the original source of the manganese and are now in an investigative stage.

Hall, along with council’s group manager for infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, and council's three waters advisor, Ashley Harper, agreed that the higher levels of manganese had “never seen before”, was “very odd”, “not a common occurrence” and “very very strange.”

The trio, questioned by councillors as to when the issue can be resolved, said they do not know when it will be resolved but will be keeping a close eye on the manganese levels.

The trio assured that as of right now its business as usual, they are watching the weather and the water is safe to drink.

The trio confirmed that there has been no direct link established so far between the high levels of manganese and farming practices nearby when questioned by a councillor.

Harper also confirmed that they have fast tracked a stage of the $300,000 Pareora pipeline renewal project and expect to have it completed by the end of February. The project will enable more capacity from the Pareora River if council have to restrict Ōpihi again.

“We have been receiving one complaint a day from the past week about water discolouration issues which are mostly isolated cases,” Harper said, later confirming there had been 13 complaints from January 15-February.

“We’re advising consumers that are experiencing discolouration to run their taps to help flush remaining pockets of discolouration out of the system.

“The water was always safe to drink and continues to be safe. We are not seeing any trends of complaints.”

Council still has in place level one restrictions which means daily demands are being closely monitored, there is a requirement to minimise water usage and no watering of lawns is permitted.

A water tanker remains in place at Aorangi Park.